Helldivers 2 Leak Could Change the Game in a Massive Way

A new Helldivers 2 leak suggests that the game could change in a very big way soon. Helldivers 2 is a game that has taken the world by storm. While the first game was well-liked, it was nowhere near as popular as the second game. What’s more is that Helldivers 2 didn’t have the “benefit” of being free-to-play, making its success all the more exciting in today’s ecosystem. It’s hard for new, original games to really take off when competing with so many large free-to-play titles like Fortnite, but Helldivers 2 found great success. Developer Arrowhead has also begun work on its next game, which might come to Xbox as the studio has confirmed it isn’t partnered with PlayStation.

Whether that’s Helldivers 3 or something brand new remains to be seen, but the developer isn’t leaving Helldivers 2 fans hanging while it works on what comes next. The studio has been delivering frequent updates and keeping the world alive in ways that they likely didn’t expect. The community has become attached and engaged by the ongoing war between the humans and the various factions in the game. It’s rare to see a game develop this kind of feverish engagement, but it has allowed fans the chance to really immerse themselves in this world in an exciting way.

With all of that said, Helldivers 2 looks to be leaning into that further. Since the game launched in 2024, only one faction has been able to attack a planet at any given time. This means that whenever players go to a planet, they know exactly what they’ll be going up against and how to fight these forces. However, that may soon change a bit. A new leak claims that Helldivers 2 may make it so multiple forces can attack a planet at the same time in a future update. Of course, none of this is confirmed, but this could drastically change the way players engage with the game. Maybe you won’t fully know what you’re going up against and there’s a 50/50 chance you might be fighting automatons or bugs.

(Leak) Multiple factions can attack a planet at once#Helldivers2



– With the addition of the Mega City system, each city can be individually targeted by a different faction.

Making it possible for a planet to be invaded by multiple factions at once. pic.twitter.com/cFkeHCGnKa — IronS1ghts (@Iron_S1ghts) May 22, 2025

Leaker Irons1ghts claimed that it doesn’t look like players will be fighting multiple factions at the same time, so you won’t have to worry about being swarmed by bugs while fighting an army of robots. Engine limitations seem to be preventing such a thing, but perhaps an engine upgrade could allow something like that in the future. That would be truly chaotic and hellish, but I can see fans eating it up. Helldivers 2 continues to add exciting new features, but it remains to be seen just how long the game will be supported for. Either way, it looks like there are big plans for the future of the game.

What do you think of this Helldivers 2 leak? Let me know in the comments.