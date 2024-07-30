Helldivers 2 Freedom’s Flame Warbond Adds Fiery Weapons

The next Helldivers 2 Warbond has now been revealed, and next week, Helldivers 2 players are going to have several new ways to set bugs and robots flame thanks to some fiery new weapons that are being added. The new Warbond is fittingly called “Freedom’s Flame,” a name which was leaked a bit earlier thanks to a promotional email from PlayStation that hinted at a fire-focused Warbond. The Freedom’s Flame Warbond will first be available on August 8th, and like the other Warbonds before it, it’ll feature a premium track of rewards for players to collect as they work through missions and Major Orders.

Flame is of course the name of the game when it comes to this Warbond, so we’ve gotten things like a flamethrower as a secondary weapon thanks to Freedom’s Flame. Despite players jokes that the new armor passives wouldn’t even be fire-related seeing how some passives have felt disjointed in the past compared to what the armors looked like, there is indeed a new armor passive now that helps mitigate fire damage in case you accidently set yourself on fire with your new weapons.

The Freedom’s Flame Warbond has emotes and other accessories as well, but the weapons, armors, and other additions that affect gameplay are always the highlights of these Warbonds. You can see the highlights from the new Freedom’s Flame Warbond below alongside some flavor text to show off what they do.

Primary Weapons

SG-451 Cookout

Burn, baby, burn! A pump action shotgun that unleashes a burst of incendiary phosphorus pellets at your helpless enemies.

FLAM-66 Torcher

A lightweight flamethrower shooting pressurized fuel through a nozzle into a roaring, open flame. Sounds safe. It isn’t. Watch where you’re standing.

Secondary

P-72 Crisper

A flamethrower that fits in your pocket for the Helldiver on the go! What will those guys think of next? This lovely compact handgun projects a jet of freedom flames over short distances.

Booster

Fiery Drop – Firebomb Hellpods

Scorch the earth (and anything else) below as you touch down with attitude and ignite the dropsite.

Armor

I-09 Heatseeker

Proudly display the burnished blood-red plates that were forged in righteous fire, like the heroes they were wrought to protect — a true vision of democracy.

I-102 Draconaught

Ah, there’s nothing quite like those satisfying screeches as the enemies of freedom burn. Enjoy it all in this 14-cm sheathed silica fiber foam armor with an exclusive tube-to-ear feature.

Armor Passive