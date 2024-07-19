PlayStation Leaks New Helldivers 2 Warbond

Recently, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Games announced that it’s slowing down the cadence of Warbond releases to give players more time with each of them. This should ensure that players won’t feel like they’re rushing from one Warbond to the other. Plus, it gives the team more time between releases to ensure everything is polished as much as possible before it releases. However, it looks like an accidental leak on the PlayStation store may have spoiled the next Warbond for Helldivers 2. While it doesn’t have the release date, the leak does include the Warbond’s name and some of the new gear Helldivers 2 players can pick up soon.

This leak comes from the Helldivers subreddit. A user who goes by ExoticBobcat777 found a post on the PlayStation Store that appears to be a sneak peek at the next Warbond. Considering Arrowhead hasn’t announced anything about the next Warbond, this is likely an oversight by Sony. That said, the short description doesn’t give too much away.

The blurb on the PlayStation Store reads, “Dial up the temperature to cremate our enemies of justice, Helldivers! The Freedom’s Flame Premium Warbond is deploying to your Destroyer’s Acquisitions panel. Includes fiery weapons, life-saving armor, coop capes, fresh emotes, players cards, and patterns.”

As you can see, that’s pretty standard fare for new Warbonds in Helldivers 2. There’s nothing too surprising in the Freedom’s Flame Warbond, though the team could surprise us. Most likely, Helldivers 2 players are getting a few new guns and armor sets, this time with a flame theme. That could mean armor with fire resist or a flamethrower-like gun, but we won’t know for sure until Arrowhead Games makes the official reveal. The developers just kicked off a new Major Order on July 18th, so we’re probably at least a week or two away from the new Warbond popping up, though, again, Arrowhead could do something unexpected. Either way, we’ll likely see the Freedom’s Flame Warbond relatively soon.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC. While you wait for the next Warbond, don’t forget to jump into the Major Order. It’s avaible over the weekend, giving you plenty of time to help liberate three planets from the Automatons while the defenses are down and earn a nice reward.