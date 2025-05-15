Helldivers 2 Developer’s Latest Update Should Excite Xbox Fans

Arrowhead Studios, the team behind Helldivers 2, has revealed exciting news for its next game which should be good for Xbox fans. Arrowhead has quickly become one of the most renowned developers in the game industry, despite the fact that a lot of people probably weren’t that aware of who they were prior to 2024. However, Helldivers 2 was such a smash success thanks to its thrilling gameplay, tongue-in-cheek tone, and ever evolving universe. It’s hard to say anyone could have predicted how big Helldivers 2 would become, but it certainly made a mark on the industry and set Arrowhead up for a big future.

Of course, the sad thing about Helldivers 2 is that it was exclusive to PlayStation and PC. Xbox players were left behind and while some had hope that maybe PlayStation would try to capitalize on the hype and bring it to other platforms that hasn’t happened and seems more unlikely as time goes on. Although Helldivers 2 is a game that is ongoing, it seems like it has been made pretty clear that it will remain on PS5 and PC. Perhaps there’s a world where Helldivers 3 goes to Xbox, especially with a recent update from Arrowhead.

As reported by Forbes, it was confirmed by Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani in the Helldivers Discord that the studio’s next game is 100% self-funded and therefore is free from any deals with particular platforms. It was noted that Arrowhead loved working with PlayStation and is open to partnering with the platform again, but it sounds like Arrowhead is in charge of what game it is making next and where that game ends up.

“The wonderful thing is that thanks to the amazing support of you FINE people Arrowhead’s future is quite bright and we have the freedom to explore some really cool concepts that we couldn’t have otherwise,” said Jorjani. “Game 6 (our next project) will happen the way it will happen thanks to you. […] The next game is 100% funded by ourselves so we’ll call 100% of those shots.”

This is exciting news as it should hopefully mean Arrowhead will release its next game on Xbox or at the very least, it has the freedom to do so. It’s unclear what Arrowhead’s next game is, but it sounds like it probably isn’t Helldivers 3. It sounds like Arrowhead is exploring some new ideas, but it’s entirely possible there’s more Helldivers in the future. Either way, it’s likely Arrowhead has a much bigger budget than ever before following the Helldivers 2 success and that should lead to something really special. There’s a lot more freedom afforded to this team even beyond platforms and money, so hopefully, it leads to something great.

What do you want to see next from Arrowhead?