Helldivers 2 Major Order Threatens to Finally Give Players Anti-Tank Mines

Helldivers 2 players once again have a chance to get anti-tank mines as a Stratagem, but this time, it’s more of a threat than an offer. Arrowhead Game Studios indicated as much with the release of the newest Major Order which tasks players with killing a whopping 1.5 billion enemies. Compared to past Major Orders where players had to work together to intentionally not get the mines, this time, everyone has to come together in order to complete the Major Order lest they finally be equipped with anti-tank mines.

The new Major Order was shared on socials as well as in-game. High Command is evaluating whether or not its current array of mine Stratagems is efficient enough which it naturally would be deemed so if players are able to complete the Major Order and eliminate 1.5 billion enemies. Of players can’t do that, High Command will assume that the anti-tank mines are needed and will deploy them as a Stratagem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“High Command has ordered an Efficacy Review of the currently available Mine Stratagems,” the latest Major Order said. “The Helldivers are ordered to kill or dismantle the targeted number of Liberty’s enemies. If the targeted number is not reached, High Command will specially authorize the urgent addition of Anti-Tank Mines to the Helldivers’ repertoire.”

In-game, it’s confirmed that the number of enemies to eliminate is indeed 1.5 billion, so Helldivers 2 players have their work cut out for them before the Major Order ends after the weekend.

For those out of the loop, it’s become a running joke in the Helldivers 2 community that the players will do everything they can to not have the mines. It started innocently enough when players were able to choose between two different Stratagems and opted for one over the mines, so they never got added. Since then, different Major Orders offering this-or-that scenarios have given players choices between something or the mines. The most dramatic example so far offered players the mines or the chance to save a planet that housed “Super Citizen Anne’s Hospital for Very Sick Children.” Though there was no real reward for the latter that was equivalent to a new Stratagem, players chose that anyway.

Will this be the Major Order where anti-tank mines are finally added to Helldivers 2? We’ll see in a few days once the current Major Order wraps up.