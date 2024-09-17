Helldivers 2 Gets One of Its Biggest Updates Ever, Check Out the Patch Notes

A gargantuan new update for Helldivers 2 has dropped across Steam and PlayStation 5 platforms. Since its release in the early months of 2024, developer Arrowhead Studios has continued to support the popular shooter with new content and patches on a routine basis. This most recently culminated in the "Escalation of Freedom" update, which went live in early August. Now, another major content drop for the game has gone live and has brought with it a ton of overhauls.

For the most part, update 1.001.100 for Helldivers 2 is aimed at gameplay balance. Nearly every weapon, Strategem, and enemy in the game has been tweaked in one way or another with this patch to make for a better experience for players. Outside of this, there are numerous bug fixes to go along with a new Galactic War feature that will make it easier to determine which levels need the most focus. All in all, this is one of the largest updates Helldivers 2 has ever received and should (hopefully) resolve many problems that the game's fanbase has had recently.

You can get a look at everything that has been changed with today's new Helldivers 2 update by viewing the extensive patch notes attached below.

Helldivers 2 Update 1.001.100 Patch Notes

Overview

Major Overhaul of Anti-Tank, Armor Penetration, Health and Armor Values



Weapon & Stratagem Balancing



Enemy Reworks



Helldiver Health and Damage Mechanics Tweaks



Gas Gameplay Mechanic Rework



New Galactic War feature



Emote Wheel feature



Crash & Bug Fixes



Balancing

General

Previously, partial damage dealt 50% of full damage, which we found to be overly punishing and reduced effectiveness too much, leading to an excessive reliance on high armor penetration weapons. We've now increased partial damage to 65% of full damage to address this issue.



The Helldiver now takes less damage from headshots, which previously dealt 100% extra damage but now inflict only 50% extra damage. Damage from hits to other body parts has been slightly increased depending on the area hit. This adjustment aims to normalize overall damage while maintaining detailed damage zones, reducing spike damage.



Primary Weapons

Liberator & Liberator Carbine

Damage is increased from 60 to 70



Durable damage increased from 14 to 17



Stagger force increased from 10 to 15



Max spare magazines increased from 7 to 8



Starting spare magazines increased from 5 to 6



Knight

Damage is increased from 50 to 65



Durable damage increased from 5 to 7



Magazines now fully refill when picking up resupply



Reduced recoil



Liberator Concussive

Now comes with a drum magazine which holds 60 rounds



Number of mags reduced from 10 to 6. The number of mags have been reduced due to larger magazine capacity



Tenderizer

Number of rounds in its magazine increased from 30 to 35



Starting magazines increased from 4 to 5



Breaker

Now comes with an extended magazine which holds 16 shells



Stagger force increased from 10 to 15



Spray and Pray

Now has a duckbill muzzle making its spread very horizontal but less vertical



Total Damage increased from 192 to 240



Scythe

Cooldown is faster



Adjustments to the heat VFX



Scope changed to a low powered scope



Removed recoil



Sets enemies on fire faster



Crossbow

Explosion radius increased by 50%



Explosion damage increased from 150 to 350



Eruptor

Shrapnel is back! We heard your feedback and re-introduced the shrapnel. We have replaced the original shrapnel with the Frag Grenade shrapnel to no longer instantly one-shot Helldivers with the exception of the occasional unlucky headshot.

Shrapnel projectiles amount are set to 30



Shrapnel damage is set to 110



Explosion damage decreased from 340 to 225



We also increased the amount of shrapnel



Explosion radius increased by 33% (17% for inner radius and 50% for outer radius)



Defender

Damage increased from 70 to 75



Durable damage increased from 7 to 8



Liberator Penetrator

Damage increased from 45 to 60



Diligence

Damage increased from 125 to 165



Durable damage increased from 32 to 42



Counter Sniper

Damage increased from 140 to 200



Durable damage increased from 14 to 50



Stagger force increased from 15 to 20



Blitzer

Now has a weak stun effect that builds up per shot on its targets



Torcher

Damage increased by 50%



Flamer mechanics reverted to before the Escalation of Freedom update



Increased AP from 3 to 4



Sidearms

Peacemaker

Increased max spare magazines from 5 to 6



Dagger

Gains heat more slowly



Removed recoil



Damage increased from 200 to 250



Sets enemies on fire faster



Adjustments to the heat VFX



Crisper

Support Weapons

Dedicated anti-tank weapons like the Recoilless Rifle, Quasar, Commando, Expendable Anti-Tank, SPEAR, and Patriot Exosuit rockets have all received significant damage boosts to enhance their effectiveness.

These weapons generally fall into three categories:

Strong and Reliable: The Recoilless Rifle and SPEAR can afford to be less accurate when firing at armored targets since most hits will eliminate enemies the size of a Charger

Strong: The Expendable Anti-Tank and Quasar are highly effective, often killing targets with a single hit to a weak spot; otherwise, two solid shots will handle a Charger, or one shot for a Hulk

Less Strong: The Commando and Patriot Exosuit Rockets typically require 1-3 shots to take down a Charger or Hulk, depending on your aim

Grenade Launcher

Starting spare magazines increased from 1 to 2



Max spare magazines increased from 2 to 3



Explosion radius slightly increased



Laser Cannon

Cooldown is slightly faster



Removed recoil



Sets enemies on fire faster



Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks



Adjustments to the heat VFX



Arc Thrower

Range increased from 35 to 55



Now has a moderate stun effect that builds up on its targets



Jumps additional times



Durable damage increased from 50 to 100



Railgun

Durable damage increased from 60 to 225



Fully overcharging damage increased from 150% to 250%



Stalwart

Damage is increased from 60 to 70



Durable damage increased from 14 to 17



Stagger force increased from 10 to 15



Machine Gun

Stagger force increased from 15 to 20



Anti-Materiel Rifle

Durable damage increased from 135 to 180



Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks



Stagger force increased from 20 to 25



Heavy Machine Gun

Stagger force increased from 20 to 25



Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks



Commando

Demolition strength against structures has been reduced; it can no longer destroy Automaton Fabricators in a single shot. However, since the fabricators now have health, it can still take them out with two shots



Flamethrower

Damage increased by 33%



Flamer mechanics reverted to before the Escalation of Freedom update



Increased armor penetration from 3 to 4



Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks



Autocannon

Can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers, Hulks



Grenades

Frag Grenade

Shrapnel damage increased by roughly 50%



Max amount increased from 4 to 5



Refill increased from 2 to 3



Explosion radius increased



Thermite Grenade

Explosion damage increased from 100 to 2000



Shorter time until it ignites the thermite



Time until it explodes slightly reduced



Max number decreased from 4 to 3



Stratagems

Every Stratagem capable of damaging heavily armored enemies has had their damage increased to account for the increased health of heavier enemies. The goal with this change is to have the Stratagems on a similar or higher power level than before. In addition to that, we have made the following changes as well.

Eagle 500kg bomb

Explosion radius increased to match visuals better



Eagle Rockets

Damage slightly increased



Gatling Sentry

Machine Gun Sentry

Tesla Tower

Increased stagger force to match other Arc weapons



Now has a moderate stun effect that builds up per hit on its targets



Heavy Machine Gun Emplacement

Patriot Exosuit

Gatling stagger force increased from 15 to 20



Emancipator Exosuit

Autocannon durable damage increased from 60 to 150



Rate of fire on its weapons increased from 125 to 175



Ammo increased from 75 to 100 per arm



Orbital Laser

Orbital Railcannon

Orbital Gas Strike

We are reworking the gas gameplay mechanics to become more crowd control focused in preparation for the Chemical Agents Warbond



The gas effect has been reworked to cause blindness and confuse enemies and Helldivers alike at the expense of reduced damage over time



Gameplay

General

New Galactic War Feature

The Galactic War map can now display the location of strategically important assets. This will make it much easier for the Helldivers to take them into consideration when deciding on their next move.



Emote Wheel feature

Players can now equip up to four emotes in the armory and access them using the new Emote Wheel feature by holding the Emote button. Additional separate key binding options are available for the Emote Wheel in the settings.



Added Dolby Atmos support on PS5



Enemies

Automaton Fabricators

Automaton Fabricators now have health and armor in addition to their existing destruction system. This means that while many high armor penetration weapons can still destroy them, it may take multiple hits to do so, depending on the weapon used



Added effects to clearer showcase their health state



Hulks (All versions)

Armor reduced from 5 to 4



Back weak spot slightly more durable



Back weak spot health decreased from 1000 to 800



Hulk Bruiser

Replaced the rocket launcher for an energy based cannon



Increased how frequently the Hulk Bruiser shoots



Tank

Front armor increased from 5 to 6



Berserker

Head health reduced from 150 to 125



Main health reduced from 1000 to 750



Abdomen is now a weak spot



Chainsaw damage increased



Devastators (All versions)

Main health reduced from 800 to 750



Devastators now flinch when hit, causing their aim to worsen, similar to the Conscripts. The intent is to make them easier to manage if you keep applying damage



Rocket Devastators

Now has a limited number of rockets, and you can see them disappear when they are spent



Added a reload mechanic from their backpack to replenish their rockets once



Rocket physics collision is smaller, making them easier to avoid



Gunships

Gunships now have a limited amount of rockets



Rocket physics collision is smaller, making them easier to avoid



Charger (All versions)

Armor reduced from 5 to 4



The butt weak spot health is decreased from 1100 to 950



The butt weak spot is slightly less durable



The belly armor reduced from 4 to 2



A damage multiplier has been added to the Charger's exposed flesh of the main body, now dealing 300% damage



Now turn slightly slower, when charging and moving normally



Now charge less often



Charge damage increased by 50%



Sideattack damage increased by 50%



Charger Behemoth

The butt weak spot health is decreased from 1200 to 950



Hunter

Health is reduced from 175 to 160



Scavengers

Health is reduced from 80 to 60



Bile Titan

Armor reduced from 5 to 4



We have reworked the Bile Titan's belly gameplay



Belly armor reduced from 4 to 2



Introduced a separate belly health pool once the outer belly layer has been destroyed



Destroying the exposed belly health pool kills the Bile Titan



Impaler

Armor reduced from 5 to 4



Previously the Impaler could only retract its tentacles once during its entire lifetime when threatened, now it can do it several times



Its tentacles pursue you over a shorter distance from the impaler and prioritize players nearer to the impaler



If the impaler can't see an enemy it will retract its tentacles after a brief period



Impaler Tentacles

Tentacle damage is increased



Reduced camera shake of the tentacle attack



The tentacles require less damage inflicted on them to retract



Planets and Modifiers

The Intense Heat and Extreme Cold modifiers are no longer static throughout the entire mission, and may now change based on time of day or different weather conditions



Some desert planets will now only have the Intense Heat modifier active during the day. This means that during night the planet will either have no modifier, or in some cases have the Extreme Cold modifier



Arid planets (similar to the Hellmire planet) will now only have the Intense Heat modifier active during fire tornado storms



Fixes

Fixed per weapon aim mode not saving correctly – NOTE: This patch will clear all the saved aim modes but everything should work correctly afterwards



Crash Fixes and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash that could occur if shutting down the game during boot



Fixed a crash caused by players with unique skins timing out



Fixed a crash when vehicle skins are not properly synced



Fixed a crash caused by players leaving the game shortly after being reinforced while using unique hellpod skins



Fixed a rare crash produced by Bile Spewers attacks



Fixed a crash when interacting with the galactic war hologram



Fixed a crash when joining another super destroyer



Fixed a crash that could happen when you were participating in a secondary objective



Fixes crash when booting the game on PS5 with an unsupported systems language (such as French-Canadian)



Fixed a potential crash when new players hotjoin



Fixed a potential crash when other players were leaving the game



Fixed a rare crash when using the Hologram map and looking at the operations



You should no longer crash when interacting with the Galactic War Map when an update is required



Fixed a rare crash which could occur when joining a game session which has cycled through at least 32 unique players



Fixed an issue where objective stratagems cannot be completed if host migration happens



Fixed an issue where already joined players would be getting kicked when other players join the game



Fixed a bug where closing Steam overlay in the middle of the super credits purchase would stay in a broken state for any purchase after that (it previously needed a game restart to work again)



Fixed inaccessible shuttles after hosts leaving the game right before its landing



Fixed soft-lock during mission summary if the host left the game



Fixed an issue where emotes would not exit properly if you canceled them using sprint



Social Menu Fixes

Fixes to PS5 friends list



Miscellaneous fixes:

Evacuate High-Value Assets Objective

Fixed issue where enemies would spawn on top of the extraction



Enemies can no longer shoot generators from spawn points or from far away



Fixed enemy pathing where they would sometimes try to enter the base from the mountain on the side



Added more protection for the generators to prevent enemies shooting them from far away



Heavy and flying enemies now prioritize attacking the player before the generators and the gates



Fixed an issue where enemies would stop spawning for a period of time when the host leaves the mission



Conduct Geological Survey Objective

Fixed issue in "Conduct Geological Survey" mission in which the Seismic Probe could become inoperable if a player called it in and left the game or disconnected



Tweaked enemy spawns



Fixed a bug where Impalers didn't receive explosive damage in their exposed weak areas



Fixed Impaler's tentacles not being pingable



The three following instances have been largely resolved, and the issues are now mostly fixed. Although rare occurrences may still happen with the Impaler in exceptional cases, they should be significantly less common.

Fixed a bug where standing near the Impaler's head during the tentacle retraction could cause Helldivers to be launched high into the air



Fixed a bug where tentacles spawning beneath players could occasionally launch Helldivers into the air



Fixed a bug where the Impaler's tentacles could sometimes launch the Exosuits into the air when the player was inside



Fixed enemies not receiving damage properly when more than 10m away from the player



Fixed issue where Bile Titans may sometimes not take damage to the head



Fixed issue causing most weapons to shoot below the crosshair when using aim down sight



Fixed cases where the Hive Breaker drill might become inaccessible after being called in



Fixed issue where first-person view was misaligned with weapon sights when using the Ballistics Shield Stratagem



HMG scope is no longer misaligned



Fixed lens cutting issues in scopes



Fixed bug where multiple confidential data pickups could spawn in the same stronghold when only one is intended



Fixed two-person emotes getting players stuck in an animation lock



Fixed intro cinematic missing audio in German



Fixed an instance of Automatons shooting through walls



Fixed a bug where sometimes prerequisite objectives would be shown above the primary objective in the HUD



Fixed broken menus when opening the main menu right before entering the Hellpod (when the Loadout menu opens)



Fixed weapon preview in loadout not being visible right after inspecting armors/helmets/capes



Fixed Eagle payloads sometimes not blowing up in swamp biome



Fixed stronghold outposts giving (only visually) 0 rewards on the mission summary objectives screen



Fixed time-outed players still visible on the UI with the white player color



Fixed long player title names text now scrolling instead of overlapping with other texts



Fixed Reinforced Scout Strider showing the wrong name



Removed the deprecated Orbital Flare Stratagem from Stratagem hero



Fixed a bug where some of the stratagems did not have data being shown in the Loadout



Fixed reinforcements called and stratagems used numbers on mission end



Fixed issue of drill objective floating in air when hot joining an ongoing 'Nuke Nursery' mission



Disabled invite/join functionality when players are playing in a different game version



Fixed player names not showing on ship after a mission



Fixed a desync issue in how many civilians have been extracted in "Emergency Evacuation" mission



Fixed unexploded Hellbombs on the terrain not being pingable



Fixed not seeing teammates equipment when hot-joining a mission



Fixed 'Failed to Extract' text incorrectly shown when extracting with the shuttle scene



Solved the issue where the player will not unlock the new difficulties after fulfilling the requirements for it



Binding Stratagem inputs to other buttons should not block terminal inputs



Fixed other players helldivers showing over the weapons/armors when they are joining and the player is selecting equipment selection in Loadout



Fixed a bug when starting the mission even if exiting loadout. Going back to the briefing screen will now unready the player



Fixed the issue where the players can click on entries through the tabs on the bindings menu



Pinged enemies and objects now display correctly after changing language



Fixed stratagem canceling purchase experience where moving mouse up and releasing the mouse button would not stop filling the button and the purchase process



Fixed an issue in our ragdoll optimizations where the wrong collision filters were used for some physics actors, leading to queries hitting unintended shapes



Fixed a bug in our ragdoll optimization code which caused some explosion types to deal incorrect damage



An incorrect message about removing a friend will no longer be displayed in the player information popup



Fixed multiline text sometimes being misaligned



Fixed issue where it scrolled down/up 2 Warbonds in the Acquisitions menu when scrolling with the left controller stick



Fixed motion controls while aiming when the "Motion Sensor Enable Mode" option is set to "Aiming" regardless of Aim input type



Fixed a bug where the player can change tabs while changing the ship's name



Fixed no final ready up sound played when rejoining a mission



Map markers on objectives will follow the objective if it changes position, as in the case of SSSD drives



Fixed issue where the player can throw an unlimited amount of grenades/throwing knives after diving into shallow water while holding and then throwing the last throwable



Fixed another issue where players could be stuck holding the stratagem ball if they open the stratagem menu directly after the previous action



Now the game client displays a proper error message with useful information when the PlayFab login fails



Fixed ADS projectile misalignments



Fixed aim block raycast issues in ADS



Fixed aim position misalignments that happen from repeatedly entering and exiting ADS



Fixed displayed incendiary mines icon and anti-tank mine label when the mine racks for these stratagems were marked/pinged



Fixed issue when changing tab in Armory while scrolling clears the scroll view



Fixed a bug that allowed players to bypass heat build-up for both the Scythe and Sickle when switching weapons during their reload animations



Fixed an issue where the 500kg bomb impact explosion was not being triggered



Fixed an issue where you could find several Confidential Data assets in Fortress locations



Increased the red zone size during drop select for Fortress locations



Improved error reporting on the splash screen to provide better support



Enemies now spawn during "Spread Democracy" objectives



Added another visual effect to the orbital cannon



Fixed Automaton projectiles clipping through assets



Fixed an issue where the Combat Walker bumping into a big building would destroy it



Fixed some assets bouncing flamethrower flames back



Fixed an issue where incorrect SFX audio for weapons with custom fire modes were being played



Fixed extraction timer not showing in landing beacon when mission time is over



Fixed health not synced correctly after the duration of stim heal (especially in friendly fire situations)



Fixed audio SFX cutouts when switching between weapons



Known Issues

These are the highest priority issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This is not a comprehensive list.

Top Priority:

Players may not receive Friend Requests sent from another platform



Large units have no audio cues, allowing them to sneak up on players



Enemies will try to shoot the generators through walls in the Rescue High-Value Assets mission



Enemies are sometimes capable of shooting through walls



Social menu is stuck on 'Please Wait Democratically' for some players



Dead bodies of Chargers can launch the Helldiver into the air



Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots



Players may sometimes be unable to join specific friends, or are returned to ship when joined



Medium Priority: