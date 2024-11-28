Helldivers 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever Before

Helldivers 2 emerged as a breakout hit earlier this year when it launched simultaneously on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, and despite having an off-and-on year in terms of how Helldivers 2 players felt about the game at any given time, it’s come out the end as a strong contender for many awards categories. It’s consistently boasted strong numbers on the PlayStation 5 and on Steam, but if you’re someone who’s somehow made it through the year without playing Helldivers 2 on one of those platforms (or both), you can now get the game at a price that’s lower than anything it’s been marked down to in the past.

While these sales are sometimes limited to one platform, these Helldivers 2 discounts thankfully apply to both the Steam and PS5 versions. Those playing on the PC get the better end of the deal, however, as their Helldivers 2 price is lower. If you’re planning to play Helldivers 2 on Steam, the game’s Steam page itself has it at $31.99, but you can actually go a bit lower.

That’s because Fanatical has the Steam version of Helldivers 2 priced at $27.59 right now. Fanatical is as reputable a third-party Steam game seller as it gets and runs game-specific deals like this one periodically with those deals ramped up now in the midst of Black Friday. This particular Helldivers 2 discount is considered a flash deal which means it’s only going to be around for one day, so if you’re planning on taking advantage of the sale, do so here sooner rather than later.

One of the many armor sets in Helldivers 2.

The deal on Steam via Fanatical is indeed the better of the two offers, but those on the PS5 are at least getting something out of this. Over on the PlayStation Store, Helldivers 2 is currently marked down to $31.99, so the same price that you’d see it at on Steam if not for the extra Fanatical discount. As a reminder, Helldivers 2 is and always has been a $40 game, so this is a 20% discount. Helldivers 2 previously dropped to this price back in September during a separate sale, but then and now are the only two times that’s happened.

As for what’s going on in Helldivers 2 itself, the game continues to get routine updates with new content like Warbonds that add more weapons and armor sets as well as constant balance updates, new maps, and more enemy types. Just recently, an update weaving narrative and gameplay together added the Democracy Space Station, a long-awaited tool for Helldivers to use in their missions. Helldivers 2 players are still waiting for the Illuminate faction to arrive, however, despite it not appearing even after plenty of teases that indicated it could be introduced any day now.

Breaking: At long last, the Democracy Space Station has been activated, ushering in a new era of Galactic Freedom.



All Helldivers can now democratically direct this Weapon of Mass Liberation from the Galactic Map on their Super Destroyer. pic.twitter.com/zWozeMG24d — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) November 14, 2024

There’s also been some chatter about an Xbox version of Helldivers 2 possibly happening, though the most recent insights into that suggest that Xbox players shouldn’t get their hopes up. Those playing on the PC or PS5 already, however, can apparently look forward to a new Helldivers 2-themed DualSense controller in the future.