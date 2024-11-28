Steam Deal Gives You a Free Space Game, but Not for Long

A brand new Steam deal gives you a pretty well-received sci-fi game for free, but the deal is pretty limited. Steam is easily one of the best digital marketplaces for video games and has been for an extremely long time. Steam is constantly discounting major video games to really low prices, giving players a proper bang for their buck, and innovating in how players can acquire their games. Things like wishlisting and gifting have been a feature on Steam for an extremely long time now, but Xbox wouldn’t get these features until the late 2010s and PlayStation still doesn’t have it in 2024. It’s easily one of the best platforms, has some of the best user interface, and even allows you to look at Steam charts to see what games are the most popular at a given moment. It’s why so many people continue to use it even though Epic Games Store sometimes has even better deals with major games being made free or some games like Alan Wake 2 being totally exclusive. People have simply made a home on Steam and it’s hard to pull them away from it.

With all of that said, there’s a pretty sweet deal going on for Steam players right now. Fantatical is giving away a free space game called Breathedge, a 2021 space survival game akin to the likes of Subnautica. You must craft items and manage yourself to stay alive in the vast void that is outer space while also furthering your goal of trying to bring your grandpa’s ashes to a galactic funeral.

The game has very positive reviews on Steam right now and seems to be worth playing, despite the fact it may have fallen under your radar these last few years. This deal is very limited however as it will only be available for the next few days on Fanatical and there are only a certain amount of codes that will be made available to users. So, claim it fast while you still can! Breathedge is also playable on the almighty and glorious Steam Deck, so if you’re looking for a new game that you can easily play on the go or in bed, this looks like it could be a compelling time killer. You can view a description of the game below.

“Breathedge is an ironic outer space survival adventure game. Take on the role of a simple guy called the Man who is just carrying his grandpa’s ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy.”

In other Steam-adjacent news, it was recently leaked that PlayStation is working on a new portable device that will be its answer to the Steam Deck. After dipping its toe in the water of portable gaming once again, PlayStation is developing a new device that will natively play PS5 games on the go. As of right now, PlayStation has yet to confirm the product and sources say it could get scrapped if Sony is unhappy with it, but it does seem like a smart play as more gamers long for portable gaming.