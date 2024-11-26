PlayStation Leak Reveals Another Themed PS5 DualSense

If you missed out on the PlayStation 30th anniversary DualSense and are still in need of a new controller, it appears another themed option will be revealed in the near future. According to a leak shared by Dealabs Magazine, a limited edition DualSense based on Helldivers 2 will be released in North America and Europe. The outlet says that it does not know when we can expect to see the DualSense released, but it does expect an official announcement to happen before the end of 2024. With just a few weeks left in the year, that means we should learn a lot more soon!

Unfortunately, a design for the Helldivers 2 DualSense has not been revealed just yet. There are a lot of really clever things PlayStation could do with the controller, and there are some neat ways to make it stand out from the rest of the options on the market. Hopefully we get a final design that looks unique and worth seeking out for fans of the game. A DualSense based on Helldivers 2 seems long overdue. The game has been one of PS5’s biggest success stories of 2024, and it’s a safe bet that a lot of fans would be interested in a controller based on the game. PlayStation probably should have given the game a DualSense before Concord got one, but what’s done is done!

While the leak seems to be legitimate, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. A lot can change in the video game industry, and sometimes plans end up getting cancelled at the last minute. However, fans interested in a potential Helldivers 2 DualSense should hold off if they were planning on grabbing a controller over the holiday season. PlayStation actually discounted select DualSense controllers as part of the company’s Black Friday promotions this year, but it might be worth holding off for a better design.

In the PS5 era, PlayStation fans have been treated to some really nice DualSense designs based on some of the console’s biggest releases. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might have gotten one of the best with its red and black look, but the Astro Bot design with the eyes on the touchpad is also quite nice. The recent Fortnite design is probably one of the weaker ones released for the console, with a busy design overall. But Sony is clearly looking for ways to offer controller options that appeal to all kinds of players. That alone is nice to see, and hopefully we’ll get a lot more in 2025 and beyond. With major games like Marvel’s Wolverine on the way, there are a lot of potential options on the table!

Would you be interested in buying a DualSense controller based on Helldivers 2? How do you feel about the themed PS5 controllers lately?