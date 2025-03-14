Helldivers 2 Hides Hidden Message in New Video

Helldivers 2 has proven to be a huge success for Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony. Its live service model allows the studios to constantly add new content to the game and make updates as needed. This extends the longevity of the game and gives new and current players more to enjoy. While many of these come in large updates with clearly defined patch notes, there are some that are more discreet. Arrowhead Game Studios has hidden messages or features, such as the shovel, in various promotional material, and fans believe they have located another hidden message in a new video shared to the Helldivers 2′ Twitter account.

The video in question is an evacuation warning for the planet Moradesh, warning players the Helldivers 2 planet is in danger of being destroyed. However, within this video, there is apparently a secret message and fans are working hard to decipher it.

Helldivers 2 fans spotted what appears to be a spectrogram containing either Morse code or the image of a planet. The community has worked to decipher the Morse code, possibly revealing the secret message of 06EFBC, which translates to the hex code color ‘Last Straw.’ Many believe this is a message from the Illuminate, issuing a final warning and perhaps teasing new enemies from the faction.

Other theories point out it looks like the surface of a planet. This has led Helldivers 2 players to believe it is a glimpse of the Illuminate’s homeworld, possibly teasing that players will be able to travel to it soon. Both theories point to something to do with the Illuminate, it just remains unclear as to what the message actually means.

Arrowhead Game Studios has not commented on this hidden message, and the community has yet to fully figure it out. Until such time, any theory will be speculation, though the two most popular theories seem to be the ones mentioned above. Other theories exist, but these have proven to be the two leading ones so far.

Regardless of the message contained in the Moradesh video, fans should expect an update soon for Helldivers 2. Things like these usually tease what players can expect in the update. While the message is unclear, it seems obvious that Moradesh will either be destroyed, or it will be up to players to save the planet from destruction.

Helldivers 2’s popularity has only continued to rise, as a new cooperative board game for the game has been revealed. A Helldivers 2 movie is supposedly in the works, bringing even more ways to enjoy the series. The series has lived on for ten years and has become something more thanks to Sony’s partnership with Arrowhead Game Studios.

Helldivers 2 is expected to receive more updates as time goes on. It is Sony’s main live service title, with others like Concord having been shutdown or canceled. Keep your eyes peeled for the next update for Helldivers 2 and discover what the future of Moradesh will be.