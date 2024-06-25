Helldivers 2 Update Fixes Weapon Issues, Patch Notes Revealed
Check out the patch notes for June 25th's Helldivers 2 update.
Helldivers 2 players got another update to download this week on June 25th, an update that took aim only at weapon problems, crashes, and other issues that have been affecting the game ever since a bigger update went live not long ago. As such, this update was a pretty light one with really only a few issues addressed, but a list of known issues was shared as well to show Helldivers 2 players what's going to be tackled in another update in the future.
The "Known Issues" section is actually bigger than the real patch notes in this case, so we've included all of those details below to show what's been fixed in this June 25th update and what's coming up in future ones. Helldivers 2 players should keep in mind that Arrowhead Game Studios has said in the past that it may start releasing Helldivers 2 updates further apart from one another, so we may begin seeing smaller hotfixes like this one more frequently while we wait on the larger content updates like the one we got most recently.
General
- Japanese Language Voice-Overs are now available globally on PS5 (also on PC).
Fixes
Crashes
- Fix for crash happening when players with unique hellpod patterns leave during hellpod launch cutscenes.
- Crash fix while aiming with the Spear.
Misc Fixes
- Fixed corrupted text showing "?" for some characters when having Traditional Chinese language selected.
- Fix for Plasma Punisher being unable to shoot out of the SH-32 Shield Generator Pack and the FX-12 Shield Generator.
- Fixed so the Quasar cannon has the correct change to its heat when on hot and cold planets.
- Fixed issue where Spore Spewer would appear purple on certain planets.
- Fixed some cases where pink question marks would appear in missions on various planets.
- Fixed Peak Physique armor passive not properly affecting weapon ergonomics.
- Fixed issue where available Operations were reset after player reconnected from getting kicked due to inactivity.
Known Issues
- These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Sending friend requests via friend code in game currently does not work.
- Players may be unable to be joined or invited to the game.
- Players added to the 'Recent Players' list will appear in the middle of the list.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Deployed mines may sometimes become invisible (but remain active).
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- "Hand Carts" ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown.
- "Superior Packing Methodology" ship module does not work.
- Bile Titan sometimes does not take damage to the head.
- Players may become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.
- Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- "Raise Flag of Super Earth" objective does not show a progress bar.
- Mission count in the Career tab is being reset to zero after every game restart.
- Some weapons' descriptions are out-of-date and don't reflect their current design.
