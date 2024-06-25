Helldivers 2 Update Fixes Weapon Issues, Patch Notes Revealed

Helldivers 2 players got another update to download this week on June 25th, an update that took aim only at weapon problems, crashes, and other issues that have been affecting the game ever since a bigger update went live not long ago. As such, this update was a pretty light one with really only a few issues addressed, but a list of known issues was shared as well to show Helldivers 2 players what's going to be tackled in another update in the future.

The "Known Issues" section is actually bigger than the real patch notes in this case, so we've included all of those details below to show what's been fixed in this June 25th update and what's coming up in future ones. Helldivers 2 players should keep in mind that Arrowhead Game Studios has said in the past that it may start releasing Helldivers 2 updates further apart from one another, so we may begin seeing smaller hotfixes like this one more frequently while we wait on the larger content updates like the one we got most recently.

General

Japanese Language Voice-Overs are now available globally on PS5 (also on PC).

Fixes

Crashes

Fix for crash happening when players with unique hellpod patterns leave during hellpod launch cutscenes.

Crash fix while aiming with the Spear.

Misc Fixes

Fixed corrupted text showing "?" for some characters when having Traditional Chinese language selected.

Fix for Plasma Punisher being unable to shoot out of the SH-32 Shield Generator Pack and the FX-12 Shield Generator.

Fixed so the Quasar cannon has the correct change to its heat when on hot and cold planets.

Fixed issue where Spore Spewer would appear purple on certain planets.

Fixed some cases where pink question marks would appear in missions on various planets.

Fixed Peak Physique armor passive not properly affecting weapon ergonomics.

Fixed issue where available Operations were reset after player reconnected from getting kicked due to inactivity.

Known Issues