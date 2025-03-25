New Helldivers 2 Update Released for PS5 and PC, View the Patch Notes Here

A new update for Helldivers 2 has been released today across PS5 and PC to close out March 2025. On a weekly basis, Helldivers 2 has continued to receive new patches that look to add content, balance gameplay, or provide fixes to existing problems. As for today’s new update to Helldivers 2, it happens to be a bit smaller than past patches, but it’s still an important one all the same.

Downloadable now, update version 1.002.201 for Helldivers 2 mainly looks to resolve various bugs that have been giving players trouble. Some of these bugs have been tied to specific weapons or stratagems, while others were simply causing Helldivers 2 to crash during strange instances. Other than this, developer Arrowhead Studios hasn’t done anything else with this patch, but it should still make the game much better than before.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Helldivers 2 update today, you can view them below.

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash that could occur when a large number of particles were displayed

Fixed a rare crash when aiming scoped weapons

Fixed some crashes when playing bot convoy missions

Fixed a crash that could occur when receiving Microsoft Teams messages while playing the game

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed an issue where the weapon flashlights were flickering while using ADS

Fixed an issue for energy based weapons not charging or overheating properly

Fixed an issue with wrong drag setting on the GL-21 Grenade Launcher projectiles that made them lose velocity faster than they should have

Fixed an issue where shrapnel from surface-hits was forced in a roughly south-west direction. Shrapnel should now properly fly out in a 180-ish arc in the direction of the surface hit

LAS-58 Talon

Fixed an visual issue when reloading in ADS

Fixed an issue for not being able to reload without overheating

HUD fixes to properly show correct Ammo state

Now properly resets the temperature to 0 when reloading

Fixed a visual effect issue when holding down the fire button

Removed a minor charging delay to firing projectiles

Some unintentional changes made their way onto the Liberator Concussive and the Breaker during the last patch. This is a revert of those changes.

AR-23C Liberator Concussive

Starting magazine amount increased from 2 to 4

Max spare amount of magazines increased from 5 to 6

Ergonomic effect increased from 0 to -10

SG-225 Breaker

Starting magazine amount decreased from 6 to 5

Max spare amount of magazines decreased from 10 to 7

Social & Multiplayer Fixes

Resolved an issue where the Account ID was not visible in the Options tab

Miscellaneous Fixes