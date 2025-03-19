Helldivers 2 Leak Reveals Borderline Justice Warbond Weapons & Armor Stats

Helldivers 2 may have just gotten its latest update yesterday, but there’s more new content to come. While the most recent patch focused on bug fixes and crash stabilization, players will soon get a brand-new Warbond in the game. The Borderline Justice Premium Warbond doesn’t officially arrive until March 20th, when players will have access to new weapons, armor, and more. However, a recent leak has revealed some of what players will see when the Borderline Justice Warbond arrives in the game. The leaked information shows off the specific stats and traits for new weapons and armor coming with the Borderline Justice Warbond.

The images come from leaker @Iron_S1ghts on X, who shared several screenshots showcasing the new armor and weapons arriving alongside the Borderline Justice Warbond in Helldivers 2. Many fans are looking forward to the addition of this Western-themed Warbond, and this early look showcases just what to expect from the new weapons and armor. Let’s break down everything we know about these upcoming additions, with the full weapon stats and armor as shared in the leaked images.

New Borderline Justice Warbond Weapons

The Borderline Justice Warbond will bring two new weapons to Helldivers 2. Here’s what they’ll look like, according to the leak. One is a laser revolver, while the other is a standard throwable dynamite weapon.

LAS-58 Talon

Stats

200 Damage

001 Fire Limit

002 Recoil

750 Fire Rate

Traits

Medium Armor Penetrating

One-Handed

Heat

TED-63 Dynamite

Stats

700 Damage

003 Penetration

012 Outer Radius

5.0s Fuse Time

Weapon Traits

Medium Armor Penetrating

Explosive

Due to ongoing issues with Helldivers 2 crashes after yesterday’s update, @Iron_S1ghts was not able to post the stats for the new Deadeye weapon, which is also set to arrive on March 20th alongside the new warbond.

New Borderline Justice Warbond Armor

When the Borderline Justice Warbond arrives in Helldivers 2, it will add three new armor types. Each has the Gunslinger armor passive, as fits the Western theme of this Warbond. Here is the stats breakdown for the new armor.

GS-11 Democracy’s Deputy

Stats

050 Armor Rating

550 Speed

125 Stamina Regen

Armor Passive – Gunslinger

Increases sidearm reload speed by 40%

Sidearm draw/holster speed increased by 50%

Sidearm recoil reduced by 70%

GS-17 Frontier Marshal

Stats

100 Armor Rating

500 Speed

100 Stamina Regen

Armor Passive – Gunslinger

Sidearm recoil reduced by 70%

Increases sidearm reload speed by 40%

Sidearm draw/holster speed increased by 50%

GS-66 Lawmaker

Stats

150 Armor Rating

450 Speed

050 Stamina Regen

Armor Passive – Gunslinger

Increases sidearm reload speed by 40%

Sidearm draw/holster speed increased by 50%

Sidearm recoil reduced by 70%

These items should arrive in Helldivers 2 on March 20th as the new Borderline Justice Warbond arrives. Given the reports of Helldivers 2 crashing after yesterday’s update, hopefully another stability fix is on the way alongside the new content so gamers can enjoy it fully.

