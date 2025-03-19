Helldivers 2 Leak Reveals Borderline Justice Warbond Weapons & Armor Stats

Helldivers 2 may have just gotten its latest update yesterday, but there’s more new content to come. While the most recent patch focused on bug fixes and crash stabilization, players will soon get a brand-new Warbond in the game. The Borderline Justice Premium Warbond doesn’t officially arrive until March 20th, when players will have access to new weapons, armor, and more. However, a recent leak has revealed some of what players will see when the Borderline Justice Warbond arrives in the game. The leaked information shows off the specific stats and traits for new weapons and armor coming with the Borderline Justice Warbond.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The images come from leaker @Iron_S1ghts on X, who shared several screenshots showcasing the new armor and weapons arriving alongside the Borderline Justice Warbond in Helldivers 2. Many fans are looking forward to the addition of this Western-themed Warbond, and this early look showcases just what to expect from the new weapons and armor. Let’s break down everything we know about these upcoming additions, with the full weapon stats and armor as shared in the leaked images.
New Borderline Justice Warbond Weapons
The Borderline Justice Warbond will bring two new weapons to Helldivers 2. Here’s what they’ll look like, according to the leak. One is a laser revolver, while the other is a standard throwable dynamite weapon.
LAS-58 Talon
Stats
- 200 Damage
- 001 Fire Limit
- 002 Recoil
- 750 Fire Rate
Traits
- Medium Armor Penetrating
- One-Handed
- Heat
TED-63 Dynamite
Stats
- 700 Damage
- 003 Penetration
- 012 Outer Radius
- 5.0s Fuse Time
Weapon Traits
- Medium Armor Penetrating
- Explosive
Due to ongoing issues with Helldivers 2 crashes after yesterday’s update, @Iron_S1ghts was not able to post the stats for the new Deadeye weapon, which is also set to arrive on March 20th alongside the new warbond.
New Borderline Justice Warbond Armor
When the Borderline Justice Warbond arrives in Helldivers 2, it will add three new armor types. Each has the Gunslinger armor passive, as fits the Western theme of this Warbond. Here is the stats breakdown for the new armor.
GS-11 Democracy’s Deputy
Stats
- 050 Armor Rating
- 550 Speed
- 125 Stamina Regen
Armor Passive – Gunslinger
- Increases sidearm reload speed by 40%
- Sidearm draw/holster speed increased by 50%
- Sidearm recoil reduced by 70%
GS-17 Frontier Marshal
Stats
- 100 Armor Rating
- 500 Speed
- 100 Stamina Regen
Armor Passive – Gunslinger
- Sidearm recoil reduced by 70%
- Increases sidearm reload speed by 40%
- Sidearm draw/holster speed increased by 50%
GS-66 Lawmaker
Stats
- 150 Armor Rating
- 450 Speed
- 050 Stamina Regen
Armor Passive – Gunslinger
- Increases sidearm reload speed by 40%
- Sidearm draw/holster speed increased by 50%
- Sidearm recoil reduced by 70%
These items should arrive in Helldivers 2 on March 20th as the new Borderline Justice Warbond arrives. Given the reports of Helldivers 2 crashing after yesterday’s update, hopefully another stability fix is on the way alongside the new content so gamers can enjoy it fully.
Are you looking forward to trying out the new weapons and armor? Let us know in the comments below!