Helldivers 2 Update Drops for PS5 and Steam, Patch Notes Revealed

Arrowhead Studios has today released the latest update for Helldivers 2 across PlayStation 5 and PC. The past few weeks for Helldivers 2 have been tumultuous, to say the least. While Arrowhead has continued to release new content and patches at a steady cadence, the game's drama involving PSN account linking on Steam proved to be quite contentious prior to PlayStation undoing the requirement. Now, with this situation in the past, Arrowhead is placing its focus on improving Helldivers 2 further.

Downloadable right now, update version 1.000.304 for Helldivers 2 looks to mainly make a number of key changes to crashes that have been transpiring for some players. Beyond these stability improvements, Arrowhead has also made a number of other bug fixes, some of which are platform-specific. Moving forward, the studio has also outlined a list of known issues that continue to permeate in Helldivers 2 and has said that they will be rectified soon enough.

Until then, you can find the full patch notes for today's new Helldivers 2 update attached below.

Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.304 Patch Notes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.



Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.



Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.



Misc Fixes

Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.



Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).



Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.



Fixed 'Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed' being shown due to a different error.



Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.



Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.



The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.



Known Issues