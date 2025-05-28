New Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update Brings Undersea Adventures & More

Cozy gamers can’t get enough of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, with its cute Sanrio characters and enjoyable, casual gameplay. But in case you finished up your egg-cellent adventures and are ready for more, we’ve got great news. Today, Sunblink dropped a ton of new content for Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade! This latest update starts the Under the Sea Celebration for all players, and a massive new content update has arrived on Apple Arcade with Switch & PC to come. If you’ve taken a pause from Hello Kitty Island Adventure, now’s a great time to dive back in.

May 29th marks the start of the Under the Sea Celebration in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. This recurring event is arriving for PC and Switch players for the very first time, bringing undersea adventures for all players to enjoy. From now until July 3rd, players can collect Mermaid Scales on the beach by popping bubbles. These items can then be exchanged for various aquatic-themed outfits and scuba gear.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to need those mermaid tails for every Sanrio character immediately. Hopefully a few months will be enough time to collect all the bubbles we need to buy ’em all from the event shop! As exciting as this latest new event is, that’s not all! Update 2.6 for Hello Kitty Island Adventure has arrived for Apple Arcade, giving us a preview of what’s to come on all platforms soon!

The massive 2.6 content update is available now on Apple Arcade, but Switch and PC players don’t need to be too jealous. The brand-new content will be headed for these platforms soon, so the new features will eventually be available for all Hello Kitty Island Adventure fans.

The “The Biggest Challenge” update adds an epic ride at the very top of Icy Peak. Players will also get to take on new quests, participate in a talent show in City Town, and collect a new type of flower. If that all sounds good, get a first look at the new content via the trailer:

Apple Arcade gamers can get a taste of the new content starting today, May 28th, as the update is now live for mobile players. As for the rest of us, the exact release date for the update on Switch and PC via Steam hasn’t been confirmed, but it should be headed our way soon. Thankfully, we’ve got the undersea adventure to keep us busy until we can climb the Icy Peaks and take on the biggest adventure in Hello Kitty Island Adventure yet!

Are you excited to see more new content coming to Hello Kitty Island Adventure? Let me know which Under the Sea outfit you’re grabbing first in the comments below!