New Hellraiser Game Finally Gets a Release Date and It’s Arriving at the Perfect Time

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, the upcoming video game based on the beloved horror franchise, has finally received a release date. Developed by Saber Interactive, Hellraiser: Revival was first unveiled by the studio in July 2025, much to the excitement and surprise of fans. Since this announcement, new looks at the game have continued to come about at a steady rate, although Saber hadn’t yet committed to a launch date of any sort. Now, that has changed, with the official release of Hellraiser: Revival happening at arguably the best time possible.

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Unveiled in a new trailer for the game, Hellraiser: Revival has been confirmed to be launching later this year on October 8th. This is arguably the best time possible to release the game, as its arrival will happen mere weeks before Halloween. As such, for those looking to play a horror game in the lead-up to the spookiest day of the year, Hellraiser: Revival should perfectly fill that void.

As for the game’s latest trailer, it again highlights how grotesque Hellraiser: Revival is shaping up to be. The video, which clocks in at roughly 90 seconds in length, shows a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics from Revival, all of which are pretty foreboding. Assuming that this same level of fear is seen across the entirety of the game, it could lead to Revival being one of the scariest titles of 2026.

You can check out this new trailer for Hellraiser: Revival for yourself right here:

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Perhaps the only hurdle that Hellraiser: Revival now has to clear is a hectic release slate in September and October. Because of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in November, many publishers have pushed their upcoming games into the two months before. This will lead to Hellraiser: Revival having to compete with Silent Hill: Townfall, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Rayman Legends Retold, and Gears of War: E-Day, along with a handful of others, for attention in late September and early October. While longtime Hellraiser fans are sure to check the game out right away, others who are still on the fence might have to wait a bit longer to pick it up depending on what else might be on their radar.

Regardless, based on everything we’ve seen of Hellraiser: Revival so far, this is shaping up to be the best piece of media tied to the series that has come about in quite some time. If you’re looking to play Revival for yourself once it drops in October, it will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

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