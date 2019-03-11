Here’s How to Eliminate Top ‘Fortnite’ Players, According to Ninja

Epic Games’ Fortnite took the gaming world by storm in 2018, with popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins seemingly leading the charge throughout the year. That said, Ninja has essentially become a household name when it comes to gaming, and he may know a thing or two about Battle Royale, which is why it might be worth considering his recent advice on how to take out any Fortnite player.

During a recent livestream from Poland, Ninja commented on the one tactic players should master if they want to stand a chance against the best of the best. “Perfect your sniping skills,” Ninja said.

He then went on to note that it’s important to learn the ins and the outs of any one-shot weapon in a video game. “You want to know how you take out top players,” he asked. “You want to know how you take out all of the freaking people who are some of the best builders in the game and have the most amazing game sense? You snipe them in the face.”

According to Ninja, you want to do this before those other players are able to do anything, including building, healing, reviving downed teammates, and more. “Learn how to snipe,” he said. “Be DrLupo.” Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, of course, being another well known Twitch streamer who is a notable sniper in the likes of Fortnite, the Destiny series, and just about any shooter that offers players a sniper rifle.

Then again, this is all one person’s perspective and it may not apply to all playstyles. That said, with Ninja having as much playtime and knowledge in Fortnite, it’s certainly a tactic that is worth considering.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

