Here’s How to Play the ‘World of Warcraft: Classic’ Demo Early

With BlizzCon 2018 right around the corner and Virtual Tickets offering exclusive in-game goodies for some of Blizzard’s biggest franchise, some World of Warcraft fans may be wondering what’s in it for them. For those excited about going back to the vanilla days of WoW, there’s a big incentive to splurge for that purchase.

World of Warcraft director Ion Hazzikostas explained in the video above how the demo will work for the Classic experience, allowing fans to dive deep into the vanilla Horde vs. Alliance experience.

But when will the demo be available? Following the keynote on November 2nd, the World of Warcraft Classic demo will be exclusively available for Virtual Ticket holders immediately after. You can grab your ticket right here!

For those that remember the beginning stages, we remember the 20-hour raids, the insane grind to level, and some of the “shitty” side quests. Because of this, director Jeff Kaplan mentioned he was a little worried that fans were romanticizing the humble beginnings of World of Wacraft and urged them to look forward to the throw back with an open and realistic mindset:

“I think classic is a great idea. I have great nostalgia for what the game was. I think people need to be careful about what they think the magic was versus what it actually was. I don’t think what made the classic servers great was the shitty quests. I’m allowed to say that because I wrote all of them.

I don’t think it was my old crappy quests that made World of Warcraft great. What I think made old World of Warcraft great was the sense of community: that there wasn’t dungeon finder. People don’t know this, but the server concurrency was a lot smaller than it is today, purely because of technology we couldn’t fit as many people on a server. When the game first launched, there were no server transfers, we didn’t have server coalescing. There are a lot of systems in place now that I think actually make WoW a better game, that contributed to there being a small the community… people are going to be in shock at some things that were in classic WoW. Think about flying your griffin … you had to go stop-by-stop, clicking each link. You couldn’t go grab a beer while you flew across the world.

I think there’s actually a huge lesson here that applies to all games. All of game design is a tradeoff. Oftentimes, people look at design decisions in black and white; it’s right or wrong, you’re dumb for not doing this, and why aren’t you listening to us, it should be this way. But it’s actually full of subtlety and nuance in every single design decision. I think it’s less about black and white or what’s right or wrong, people mostly just think about what they’re gaining. But the thing players really need to think about is what asking for certain changes forces them to give up.”