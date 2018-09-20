Here’s How to Win a Chance to Play ‘Fortnite’ With Ninja

Want to get some epic Fortnite game time in with famed Twitch streamer Ninja? Now your chance to do just while busting out those sweet, sweet dance moves with the glorious Galaxy skin.

Courtesy of Samsung’s latest contest, Fortnite fans can show off their “best moves” in the Samsung Galaxy Squad Contest. Don’t be scared, show off what the good lawd gave you by using those hilarious emotes in the best way possible.

The contest is going on now and will run until September 30th at 11:59 PM EST. The grand prize? Playing with Ninja live on his Twitch channel for up to two hours while also winning a ‘Cross-Platform Gamer Pack’ that includes the following:

65 inch Samsung Class QLED Smart 4K UHD TV

49 inch Samsung QLED Gaming Monitor

AKG Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$1,750 in Prize Money

Interested in partaking? You can check out the full list of rules here as well as what second and third place winners will receive at the end of the contest. Good luck, and (don’t) break a leg!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. It’s also available for iOS and select Android devices as well as the latest addition to the game’s accessibility!

