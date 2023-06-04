Hi-Fi Rush DLC Seemingly Teased

It looks like the surprise Xbox hit Hi-Fi Rush could be getting DLC in the near future. To kick off 2023, Xbox and Tango Gameworks released Hi-Fi Rush to massive acclaim. In a time when Xbox has been under fire for its lack of first-party releases, Hi-Fi Rush provided a much-needed injection of excitement to the Xbox fanbase. Now, it looks like Tango is going to capitalize on that excitement further by potentially announcing DLC quite soon.

Spotted on SteamDB recently, a number of new achievements for Hi-Fi Rush have recently been uploaded behind the scenes. These achievements aren't live in the full release just yet, but their addition to Steam implies that Hi-Fi Rush will be getting new content soon. This additional content could come in the form of a free update for the game, but it seems more likely that Xbox would release DLC of some sort for the title. As for the achievements themselves, they remain hidden on SteamDB, which means that we don't know the nature of what content could be coming Hi-Fi Rush.

At this point in time, Tango Gameworks itself hasn't announced any DLC plans for Hi-Fi Rush. However, this could easily change within the coming week as the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is set to transpire one week from today on Sunday, June 11. In all likelihood, this event will be the venue in which Xbox and Tango will reveal this potential DLC for Hi-Fi Rush. If such an announcement does come to fruition, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.

In the interim, Hi-Fi Rush is out now and is playable across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. Additionally, those with active Xbox Game Pass subscriptions can download and play the game through the service.

