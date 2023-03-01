Hi-Fi Rush Gets New Photo Mode Update With Patch Notes

A new update for Xbox and Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush has today been released and it finally adds a Photo Mode to the title. To kick off 2023, Xbox and developer Tango Gameworks released Hi-Fi Rush out of absolutely nowhere. Since that time, the action-rhythm game has gone on to be one of the most popular titles of the year so far. And while there haven't been many things lacking from Hi-Fi Rush, one of the most-requested features has today come to the game alongside a number of additional improvements.

As of this moment, the latest update for Hi-Fi Rush can be downloaded across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. As mentioned, Photo Mode is the biggest new addition with this update and will now allow players to snap their own unique screenshots while playing. Photo Mode can be found within Hi-Fi Rush via the pause menu and also allows players to create their own specialized poses with the game's characters.

Outside of gaining a Photo Mode, Tango Gameworks has also addressed a handful of other bugs that have been present in Hi-Fi Rush with this update. While none of these problems were necessarily game-breaking, this patch still looks to improve the game considerably compared to where it was at previously.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for today's new Hi-Fi Rush update, you can check them out below.