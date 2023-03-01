Hi-Fi Rush Gets New Photo Mode Update With Patch Notes
A new update for Xbox and Bethesda's Hi-Fi Rush has today been released and it finally adds a Photo Mode to the title. To kick off 2023, Xbox and developer Tango Gameworks released Hi-Fi Rush out of absolutely nowhere. Since that time, the action-rhythm game has gone on to be one of the most popular titles of the year so far. And while there haven't been many things lacking from Hi-Fi Rush, one of the most-requested features has today come to the game alongside a number of additional improvements.
As of this moment, the latest update for Hi-Fi Rush can be downloaded across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. As mentioned, Photo Mode is the biggest new addition with this update and will now allow players to snap their own unique screenshots while playing. Photo Mode can be found within Hi-Fi Rush via the pause menu and also allows players to create their own specialized poses with the game's characters.
Outside of gaining a Photo Mode, Tango Gameworks has also addressed a handful of other bugs that have been present in Hi-Fi Rush with this update. While none of these problems were necessarily game-breaking, this patch still looks to improve the game considerably compared to where it was at previously.
If you'd like to find the full patch notes for today's new Hi-Fi Rush update, you can check them out below.
- Resolved "UE4 Fatal Error" caused by a specific shader setting
- Resolved "UE4 Fatal Error" caused by Sound Device Enumerating Process
- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during the fight with the WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10
- Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked in Track 10 when purchasing items from the store after answering Roquefort's phone, exiting the level, then reloading the level.
- Fixed an issue where the player cannot progress during the 808 battle in Track 12
- Fixed a bug where Chip slots might not accurately be reflected in game if purchased it from the store while having a in-progress save for Rhythm Tower, then loading the suspended Rhythm Tower save and exiting the run.
- Stick and trigger dead zone calculation adjusted
- QA-1MIL's attack behavior has been adjusted
- Some of Mimosa's dialogue has been corrected (Spanish)
- Fixed an issue where result data from Rhythm Tower would incorrectly influence "final result" Track data when Rhythm Tower is played while a checkpoint save exists for an ongoing Track.
- Corrected incorrect results for the SPECTRA Rooms being displayed in the Final Results if players exited the game after auto-saving
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 if they were hit by the giant robot's laser when using the magnet grapple
- Fixed a bug where the player could continue to play after game over animation in Rekka fight
- Fixed the issue when after taking damage during the Rekka fight at specific timings or after the game over sequence, the player is able to move Chai.
- Adjusted an icon in the Training Room menu that can appear squished
- Adjusted Holo Chai SP attack motion so Chai's hand doesn't look super weird
- Adjusted screen during pause menu transition to prevent visual bugs.
- Adjusted VU-REV effects during the Rhythm Parry Attack for clarity
- Adjusted the background during the battle with Rekka to remove visual bug when transitioning to cutscene.
- "Game over" explanation for recommending auto-action adjusted to not appear in inappropriate situations
- Tracks 3 and 4: Zanzo's programmers' salary adjusted for inflation