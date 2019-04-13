Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus Will Soon Share Their “Vision” for ‘Death Stranding’

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding has been quite the mysterious game so far with only limited details known about the project, but those looking forward to it might finally learn more later this month during Tribeca Film Festival. In a Tribeca Talks presentation featuring Kojima and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus who plays the main character in Death Stranding, the pair will “share their vision with the public.” The talk’s scheduled to take place on April 25th and will consist of 60 minutes of Death Stranding talks moderated by The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley.

News of the festival event first surfaced in March when the lineup was announced, though the new mentioning of hearing more about the pair’s “vision” is an exciting prospect for those interested in Death Stranding. The Tribeca Film Festival advertised the talk recently as the only event planned so far for its video game portion of the festival. Kojima’s the creator of the game and has been working with Reedus who plays the main character of Sam, though it looks as though both will be talking about their vision for Death Stranding during the event.

With his highly-anticipated DEATH STRANDING, master @Kojima_Hideo is poised to push the boundaries of his medium yet again. And he’s doing it with the help of star Norman Reedus. The two are ready to share their vision with the public—only at #Tribeca2019: https://t.co/jrWqVK5iPL pic.twitter.com/XbquovgDxm — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 12, 2019

Tribeca’s listing for the upcoming talk offered some more details on what the plans for the event are. Kojima and Reedus will talk about Death Stranding, video games as a medium, and the relationship the two have formed when working on the game.

“To discuss his boundary-pushing new game, Hideo Kojima will be joined by the star of Death Stranding, Norman Reedus, best known for his star-turning performances in The Boondock Saints and the acclaimed series The Walking Dead,” the listing for the Tribeca Film Festival event said. “Together, they will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium and talk about how their relationship has established over working on the title together.”

People have commented on Death Stranding multiple times in the past when developers, directors, and others get a chance to see the game, though the general public still knows little about the game. We do know that some detailed collectible figures appear to be in the works, though.

