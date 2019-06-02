Hideo Kojima Shares Death Stranding Development Timeline

Now that Death Stranding has had its best reveal yet with a new trailer, a release date, and gameplay details shared by Hideo Kojima, the game’s creator has returned with a timeline of the key events that transpired during the game’s development. Kojima has been active on Twitter ever since the reveal where he talks about the game and shares interesting details about its characters and the actors who play them, and one of his latest updates highlighted moments like motion capture segments and some behind-the-scenes photos of those events.

Kojima’s timeline started from the moment that Kojima Productions was formed and recruiting took place to gather the creator’s team. After looking for an engine to use when creating Death Stranding and eventually announcing the first trailer, Kojima’s business timeline continued until the start of 2017 when the office’s construction had been completed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While all this was going on within Kojima Productions, Kojima was working with Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen to get them on board with the project. That game-related timeline that’s been shared so far ended with a separate tweet that said Guillermo del Toro’s scans for his character in the game were done in September 2016.

2015/12/16 established KJP & started recruiting

2016/1 searching for engine

2016/4 making LUDENS CG

2016/5 moved to office

2016/6 announced 1st trailer

2016/7 announced KJP trailer

2016/fall engine decided

2016/12 announced PV by DECIMA had to stop shooting due to SAG strike — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 2, 2019

2016/2 met Norman in LA and asked to be the main role

2016/3 did Norman’s scan & P cap in San Diego for the trailer

2016/6 did presentation to Mads on Skype

2016/7 asked Mads to be a part of this project in San Diego

2016/8 did Mads’ scan & P cap for the trailer in UK pic.twitter.com/PEwC27wb1W — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 2, 2019

The Death Stranding which Kojima would eventually end up using for the game is the Decima engine which was created by Guerrilla Games. Kojima praised the studio for their engine as well and tied the offer back into the “strand” concept of his game.

In Jan 2016, DEATH STRANDING only existed in my brain, now it became to real and was able to announce the release day, thanks to everyone at Guerilla Games. They kindly offer their engine that worth as their life. I never forget that strand. pic.twitter.com/RkV29vqesn — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 2, 2019

Death Stranding is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.