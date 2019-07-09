Hideo Kojima Discusses Death Stranding’s English and Japanese Dialogue Differences

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding will officially be arriving in less than four months, which means we are not too far away from people knowing what the upcoming game is all about. Sure, we’ve been told what to expect in the title, and we have been shown footage of what the adventure will look like, but it’s still anyone’s guess as to what exactly is going on. That said, director Hideo Kojima himself has been rather vocal about development as of late, especially when it comes to sharing glimpses into the process, including how the dialogue will be different between both the English and Japanese versions.

The director recently took to Twitter, as he often does, to discuss the dialogue differences. He likened them to how people may notice the differences between English and dubbed films, but he also noted how the Death Stranding script was actually changed slightly to ensure voice lines lined up with the characters’ lip movements. “You can see the slight expression difference by watching subtitle and dubbed version in movies,” he said. “For DS, the original script was written in Japanese by myself and gets translated into English. Then it moderated for each actors to make it sound cool at voice recording session.”

Because Japanese voice over has to lip-synch with the English lines, we make slight change in the script to fit the line. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 9, 2019

If you are still in the dark on what Death Stranding is about, here’s more:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” the official synopsis said. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Death Stranding will officially launch on November 8th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For even more on what the upcoming game has to offer, check out some of our previous coverage.

