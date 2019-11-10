Hideo Kojima Says He Knew Death Stranding Would Be Divisive

Death Stranding, the first video game from famed developer Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, is officially here, but the reception of the extremely hyped release has been mixed so far. Some folks, like our own Tyler Fischer, are hailing it as one of the best — if not the best — video games of the year, while others are far more lukewarm on the title. According to a recent interview with Kojima, he actually expected this sort of mixed reaction.

In an interview with PlayStation Access that appears to have been filmed prior to the release of the game, but after the review embargo lifted, Kojima discusses how he feels now that folks are actually playing Death Stranding.

“I believe there will be positive and negative reactions,” he says. “This happens when you try to do something new, even in movies or games. If people are faced with something they haven’t experienced before, it can be challenging.”

“It was the same when I first did a stealth game,” Kojima continues. “But I am hoping with the support I get from the fans, that positivity spreads out. And that in 5 years or 10 years people will look back at Death Stranding as a new standard. Then I’ll try and create something new again.”

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.