Hideo Kojima Reportedly Developing Silent Hill PS5 Exclusive

According to a new report, Hideo Kojima is working with Sony and Konami on a Silent Hill game for PS5. If this report sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve been hearing it for nearly two years, though recently these reports went quiet, leaving many wondering if the project fell through or if the reports were ever valid in the first place.

The latest report comes the way of Gematsu, who claims “that a new Silent Hill is in development” at Kojima Productions, and that it’s being funded by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which means it will be a PS5 exclusive, or, at the very least, a PS5 console exclusive.

For those that don’t know: Hideo Kojima, when he was still with Konami, was working on Silent Hills, which was set to be the ninth main installment in the Silent Hill series. The game began development in 2012, and was set to be a PS4 exclusive, but it was cancelled in 2015, and not long after Kojima’s relationship with Konami fell apart and he left the company behind.

Before it was cancelled, Kojima and Konami released a playable teaser, “P.T.,” in 2014. As you may remember, it went viral for being one of the best horror experiences to date. The game was set to star Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro was on the project as a co-director. Whether these two are returning, isn’t specified.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reliable and reputable, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and that we’ve been hearing this for nearly two years with nothing to show. For what it’s worth, I heard last year that Sony was in talks with both Konami and Kojima to make this project happen, but that was the last I heard of the project.

