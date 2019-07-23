Hideo Kojima Throws Shade at Battle Royale Games

There is no denying that battle royale games have become all of the rage over recent years. From H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to the massively successful Fortnite and out-of-nowhere hit Apex Legends, there is seemingly no shortage of games where 100 players drop in to see who will be the last one standing. That said, not everyone is a fan of the genre, including some pretty big names in the industry. One such person is Hideo Kojima, who is best known for the Metal Gear Solid series and the upcoming Death Stranding. At a panel during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the director threw a bit of shade at battle royale games.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Patrick Shanley, Kojima took a shot at Fortnite and the like during the recent panel. “The easiest way to make money is to make a game where everyone is on an island trying to shoot each other,” Kojima said. “I don’t want to make that.” Shanley also noted that there was a “big applause” that took place after the comment from the Death Stranding director.

It is understandable that Kojima would not want to dive into the realm of battle royale games as he does enjoy telling a story in his titles. This could also be seen as him acknowledging the fact that games like Fortnite are bringing in copious amounts of cash and that he simply isn’t interested in the genre, but fans seem to be okay with all of the shade that the comment brings with it.

Death Stranding is set to officially arrive on November 8th exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For even more on the upcoming title, which definitely does not include a battle royale mode, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the game is about, here’s more:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Thanks, Game Rant.