Hideo Kojima Reveals His Awesome Movie Taste With His Top Picks For 2017

Director Hideo Kojima is a busy man as of late. He’s been hard at work on his new PlayStation 4 project Death Stranding, and, as weird as it may be, it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, especially as far as the new trailer is concerned.

But, thankfully, he still has time to kick back and enjoy a movie or two, and, most recently, he took to Twitter to discuss his top five picks of 2017. And even though they didn’t all come out this year, his choices tell us a lot about his movie tastes – which are awesome.

Hitting number one with a bullet is Paterson, a 2016 film directed by Jim Jarmusch and starring Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Adam Driver as a poet trying to make his way in the world. The movie was a big hit last year on the indie circuit, so we can see why Kojima would include it on his list.

Next up is another 2016 film, the Filipino drama Ma’Rosa, which deals with a family trying to make ends meet, only to run into trouble when they turn to selling drugs. We haven’t heard much about this film, but if Kojima likes it, we’ll have to check it out.

The other films on Kojima’s list are far more recognizable. In third place is Logan, 20th Century Fox’s film adaptation of Old Man Logan, featuring Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as the iconic comic book character. The film was a big hit with fans this year, marking the end of a fun era in movies.

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water is fourth place on the list, and considering that the director appears in Death Stranding, it only makes sense that Kojima would be a fan of his work. Plus, from fan feedback that we’ve heard, it’s easily one of del Toro’s best films.

Finally, the underappreciated cult favorite Blade Runner 2049 rounds out the list, featuring a returning Harrison Ford teaming up with Ryan Gosling as they once again deal with a desolate future, surrounded by artificial beings. The film didn’t fare as well at the box office as Warner Bros. was hoping, but it was still a huge hit with fans, and may find a second life when it releases on home video next month.

So there you have it – some great films to watch over the holiday break, if you haven’t seen them already.

Death Stranding currently doesn’t have a release date, but it will release for PlayStation 4.