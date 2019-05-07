Hilarious Fallout 76 Video Highlights The Game’s Many Flaws

There is no denying that Fallout 76 has not been anywhere near the success anyone was hoping it would be. Bethesda has been fighting an uphill battle since launch, especially after fans were expecting something better. Everything from the game being plagued by bugs galore to promotions that didn’t exactly go according to plan, there have been many aspects that have dragged the title through the dirt. That said, one YouTuber has taken it upon themself to put together a video that highlights all of these shortcomings, and they have done so in hilarious fashion.

YouTuber “Internet Historian” put together the 26-minute long spectacle that details everything from the hype that was created before the release of Fallout 76 all the way to some of the recent patches that have been implemented in an effort to fix the game. It’s quite the entertaining video, even if you are a Fallout fan who was disappointed by the latest entry in the series.

It’s certainly unfortunate that Fallout 76 didn’t live up to the hype, but that isn’t stopping Bethesda from trying to pull a No Man’s Sky with it and turn it completely around. That much is evident with everything they have planned for this year in terms of content. Their Ever Upwards update is set to arrive on May 7th and it will be bringing a handful of new things along with it, including backpacks, a new faction, and more.

“The intrepid Pioneer Scouts have a long history of inspiring the children of Appalachia to strive “ever upwards” on missions of self-improvement and the betterment of their communities,” reads Bethesda’s post. “However, a lack of interested children in the wake of the Great War has caused active scout numbers to dwindle. So, the Pioneer Scouts are taking their philosophy of inclusivity to a whole new level by accepting recruits of all ages.”

The same post includes a bit more on the backpacks that are on the way. “Backpacks are new functional items being introduced with Ever Upwards that you can equip to increase your carry weight, so that you have room for more supplies when you head into the great outdoors,” the post reads. “They are also customizable and can be modded to fit your fashion sense and personal tastes.”

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

