Mafia: Definitive Edition Is Free to Own in Deal That Ends in Under 24 Hours

If you’re looking to play through the Mafia series in advance of Mafia: The Old Country releasing in 2025, an ongoing deal can have you pick up the remade first entry in the series for nothing. Released in 2020, Mafia: Definitive Edition brought back the original Mafia game with a ton of improvements for modern hardware. And while Definitive Edition has been marked down plenty of times over the years since its arrival, an offer that is set to expire at the end of the day can have you obtain it for nothing at all.

Coming by way of Prime Gaming, Mafia: Definitive Edition is currently free to obtain. While this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members, which means that it’s not outright “free”, it’s still an offer that multiple tens of millions of Prime users can take advantage of. Those who do opt to redeem this free edition of Mafia will then be given a code for the game on PC that can be used on the Microsoft Store. Once done, Mafia: Definitive Edition will appear in your digital library and will stay there for good.

This promotion for Mafia: Definitive Edition on Prime Gaming has been going on for roughly two months as it began in early November. What makes it worth reporting on at this point in time, though, is that the deal will come to an end at the conclusion of today, December 31st. As a result, this is your final opportunity to snag Mafia: Definitive Edition for free. If you miss out and decide you want the game later, you’ll have to fork over your own money to get it.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

About: “Mafia: Definitive Edition tells the story of Tommy Angelo, a hardworking cab driver who’s scraping by in the American city of Lost Heaven circa 1930. One fateful night, Tommy has an inadvertent brush with the Italian Mafia that showcases a life of reward too big to ignore. Now he’s embedded in the brutal world of organized crime, doing jobs for Don Salieri’s organization as it wars with the vicious Morello crime family. As Tommy, you’ll have to establish yourself in Lost Heaven’s treacherous underworld, where all is not as it seems—including who your friends and foes really are.

This is a complete overhaul of the original game that was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2002, and improves on the beloved classic in every way imaginable. Rebuilt from the ground up, it’s a faithful but expanded 4K- and HDR-ready remake that not only makes dramatic improvements to the original’s visuals and gameplay, but also builds upon its narrative and adds new features like motorcycles and collectibles to the 1930s city of Lost Heaven.”