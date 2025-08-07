Mafia: The Old Country Reviews Go Live Revealing Early Metacritic Score

Mafia: The Old Country officially releases on August 7th, but fans can set their expectations thanks to early review scores before purchasing. Hangar 13 and 2K Games look to return to the series’ roots by making Mafia: The Old Country linear and more similar to the first two games. After the poor reception Mafia 3 received, this decision makes sense. But does Mafia: The Old Country go back to the good old days, or does it miss the mark?

Reviews are coming in for Mafia: The Old Country, but not all have been released. As such, its review score may change over time. At the time of writing, Mafia: The Old Country has a Metascore of 76 and has a generally favorable reception. Most of these reviews come from PC outlets, but fans can likely expect to see more reviews for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 to come later.

One major point of contention for Mafia: The Old Country is its campaign length. This has been praised by most reviewers, though some do wish the story were longer. Part of the reason reviewers knock the 10 to 15-hour linear length is because of how good the story and plot are. Mafia: The Old Country immerses you in the world and offers a unique experience that leaves you wanting more. That said, many believe the shorter length makes the story more memorable, and extending it would take away from this.

While the story is one of the most praised areas, some reviewers did not like Mafia: The Old Country’s gameplay. Its shooting was among the most criticized, with many calling it clunky and repetitive. Others commented negatively on the fighting, racing, and stealth sections and felt these were boring and poorly implemented.

Those looking for a small-scale narrative game will likely enjoy their time with Mafia: The Old Country. Its short length means those who do find the gameplay lacking can push through to experience the story and atmosphere, which seem to be the best parts of the game. More reviews will roll in to help paint a more in-depth picture of what Mafia: The Old Country has to offer.

Mafia: The Old Country is priced at $49.99, with a Deluxe Edition available for $59.99. It launches on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 on August 7th.