Hitman 2 Reveals July Roadmap

A new month means waves of new content in Hitman 2 spread all throughout July, and players now know what to expect from those releases now the latest content roadmap is out. Contracts, another Elusive Target, a Sniper Assassin map, and more are all coming throughout July. The first of those is starting quite soon with a new Escalation Contract that’ll be available on July 4th.

IO Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment outlined the plans for the July releases in one of its regular roadmaps. That roadmap can be seen here, though the video above gives a succinct summary of what’s coming through the month. The list below shows every piece of the content that’s releasing in the order that it’ll be released in.

Escalation Contract – July 4th

Challenge Pack – July 11th

Featured Contracts – July 18th

Legacy Elusive Target – July 19th

Escalation Contract – July 25th

IOI Monthly #5 – July 29th

New Sniper Assassin Map (Expansion Pass) – July 30th

Anniversary Outfits Free with IOI Account – July 30th

Contracts Mode for Hawke’s Bay – July 30th

Game Update – July 30th

Out of all the different releases, three of the components that’ll likely be of most interest to players are the Legacy Elusive Target, the new map, and the update at the end of the month. The Badboy will be returning as this month’s target, but you’ll need to make sure you have the Legacy Pack to track him down.

Some details about the new map that’s called “The Prison” have been revealed, but expect to hear more about it was we move closer to July 30th.

The second Sniper Assassin map is coming to all expansion pass owners July 30th!” IO Interactive said. “This time, you’re going to one of the harshest and coldest places on earth. Get full mastery in this level, and you’ll unlock the Druzhina 34 ICA Arctic to use in all of the sandbox locations HITMAN 2. Welcome to Siberia (The Prison). More information regarding the new Sniper Assassin Map will be revealed as we get closer to release date.”

Similarly, not much is known about the game update, but we’ll hear more about that in the next IOI Monthly.

“Expect a range of improvements and fixes to all aspects of the game, including issues reported by our community,” the developer said about the update. “We’ll have more details to share on IOI Monthly # 5 and the full release notes will be published before the game update is available to download.”