Hitman 2 Locations Leaked; India, Colombia, And More

IO Interactive has promised players that Hitman 2 will take them around the world to different exotic places so they never get bored of the scenery during their murder party. However, other than Miami, the Danish developer hasn’t revealed any of the six locations. But a new leak may have done it for them.

A huge data dump in the form of a PDF of information and media based on the data and assets recovered from the Hitman server version 7.3, as well as information gathered from the game files of Hitman: Sniper Assassin, which is available right now to players who pre-ordered the game, has emerged, leaking a ton of information about the game’s specifics.

According to said PDF, beyond Miami players will be traveling to Colombia, India, New Zealand, the North Sea, and Suburbia somewhere in North America.

In addition to disclosing the locations, the PDF also provides a ton of other information on the Colombia and India locations specifically, including a ton of media and information on targets, opportunities, challenges, targets, and more.

As for the other three locations, there is much less information, and in case of the latter two, not even any media.

As always, it’s best to take all unofficial reports, leaks, rumors, etc. with a grain of salt. Further, as the PDF notes, the information contained inside is subject to change. In this specific case, it seems a very tiny slither of salt will do, because everything here looks about right.

Officially, IO Interactive has confirmed there will be six locations, each with multiple missions within.

As you may know, the previous game took players around the globe, hitting France, Italy, Morrocco, Japan, China, and Colorado. In other words, it offered up a pretty diverse range of settings, and it seems the new game will do just that as well.

Hitman 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on November 13th. Below, you can read more on the game:

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in HITMAN™ 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.

HITMAN™ 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.