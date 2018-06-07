Hitman 2 Announced, Reveal Trailer Live

This morning WB Games and IO Interactive revealed Hitman 2. The game will launch on November 13 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can check out the new reveal trailer above!

At the time of writing, the reveal stream is ongoing, but it has been confirmed that this is a direct sequel to the Hitman reboot that was launched in 2016. It was also confirmed that this time the game will not be episodic or focused on “seasons,” like the last Hitman. Hitman 2 will release all at once as a complete game. We did not mind the staggered content release of the first Hitman, but fans were not happy with the episodic structure when it was first revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not too long ago we covered developer IO-Interactive’s departure from publisher Square Enix, and it seems like the studio has found a fantastic new publishing partner in WB. Thankfully, IO still has full control of the Hitman IP, so we expect a tight iteration on the award-winning plan-and-execute formula that we enjoyed the first time around. Never has the Hitman gameplay loop been more refined or enjoyable than in the 2016 reboot, so we’re excited to see what IO-Interactive does next.

The Hitman account and WB are teasing (along with the trailer) that if you pre-order Hitman 2 now, you can enjoy instant access to Hitman: Sniper Assassin Mode. This is an online co-op mode (also playable solo) where you and friends will take out designated targets from afar. Check out the trailer for Sniper Assassin Mode below:

This is a completely new mode, that we assume that you will be able to play for free after pre-ordering Hitman 2 whether you own the paid version of the first Hitman or not. The first episode of Hitman has been free to players for some time, so this Sniper Assassin Mode should likewise be accessible. Up to three players will be able to join together online, each with their own unique skills and abilities.

Hitman (2016) was an incredibly varied, incredibly polished game, and I believe that we have the episodic release schedule to thank for that. I’m hoping that IO-Interactive was able to maintain the same level of care and attention to detail with this follow-up, despite the lack of a staggered release. We have faith in these guys, and you should too. Stay tuned for more on Hitman 2 very soon!