‘Hitman 2’ Is Already 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Hitman 2 is already 50 percent of just over a week after the game released, a perfect deal for any gamers shopping around on Cyber Monday.

Released on November 13th for $59.99, the game from IO Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment that tasks players with eliminating targets in unique and skillful ways is only $29.99 at GameStop. That price is for the physical edition on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so if you’re a digital-only kind of shopper, you’ll have to pay the full price for the game.

Players control Agent 47 once again in Hitman 2 and travel through six different environments while getting creative with their assassinations. More weapons added to the latest installment in the Hitman series provide more ways to make these assassinations happen, and new multiplayer game modes let people play together. Limited-time events called “Elusive Targets” also give players a brief window of time to take on some more challenging contracts, the first of which was one that featured Sean Bean taking on the role of a character who needed assassinating.

While the base game includes all the features listed above for $29.99 until the sale ends, the more involved Gold Edition is also discounted for Cyber Monday, though not quite as heavily. It’s $59.99 instead of $99.99, so it’s not quite half-off, but it’s close. This edition came with the base game, an expansion pass, in-game content, and pre-order bonuses that let buyers play the game early, though you can still get most of that by buying the Gold Edition now. It’ll come with the extras listed below:

Gold Contents:

Expansion Pass (Expansion 1 + Expansion 2) New locations New missions New sniper maps New outfits and weapons

Exclusive In-Game Executive Pack Italian black leather briefcase ICA 19 Blackballer pistol



Some games will go on sale quickly after their release to push out more copies if reviews are mixed or unfavorable, but with Hitman 2, it seems that the game is just benefitting from an attractive Cyber Monday deal. It got mostly positive Metacritic reviews from critics with the user reviews being a bit more mixed, a sentiment reflected in our own review that can be seen here and said people’s opinion on the game may differ depending on whether this is their first Hitman experience or not.

Hitman 2 is available now for $29.99 through GameStop.

