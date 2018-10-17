Hitman 2: Sean Bean Dies Again

Actor Sean Bean just can’t catch a break. If there’s one thing he’s known for, it’s his ability to die a great death. Because of that, it shouldn’t be a surprise that with his involvement in the upcoming Hitman 2 that his role is to … yup, you guessed it: Die.

You can see Bean in action in the video announcement at the top of the article where we see the actor as Mark Faba, a man that can be seen opening up to this therapist about his approach to contract killing. Though things don’t go well for his therapist, things are about to go even worse for Faba as he becomes Agent 47’s new target in a new Elusive mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Hitman 2 video game” said Bean in a recent press release, “It’s always exciting to take on a new role, and I look forward to seeing my character in action when the Elusive Target mission launches.”

“We are very proud to partner with the talented Sean Bean on the first Elusive Target mission in Hitman 2,” added Hakan Abrak, Studio Head, IO Interactive. “Elusive Targets have become a distinguishing trait in Hitman games as part of the constant stream of free live content for all players to enjoy. This new mission starring Sean Bean is one of many updates, features, modes and franchise firsts coming to Hitman 2, making the next chapter in our ever-expanding world of assassination a richer game for our passionate community and newcomers to the series.”

The first Elusive Target mission is called The Undying and it will make its grand debut on November 20. With the game itself releasing on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, that gives players enough time to get their bearings before the mission itself goes live and Bean dies once more.

For more about the game before its release:

“Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.”