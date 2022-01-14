Hitman 3 Reveals Year 2 Details, Including New Modes

Today, IO Interactive pulled back the curtain on its plans for Hitman 3 Year 2 during a special stream. The stealth game found a lot of success in its first year, and it’s looking like players will have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, both on PC, as well as on consoles! Some of this new content will be releasing in just a few short days, while the rest will be spaced out a bit further into the year. A lot was revealed today, and fans can look forward to new maps, modes, and options throughout Year 2.

This year, PC users will see a lot of improvements, as well as new options. After timed exclusivity on PlayStation 4, VR is coming to PC on January20th. That same day, the game will be available on Steam, now that theEpic Games Store’s exclusivity has similarly come to an end. The game will also get improved graphics, with Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading, and Xe Super Sampling.

All platforms can expect to see some new modes added to the game. On January 20th, Elusive Target Arcade is being added, which “mixes up the formula and introduces new challenges and unlockable rewards.” Players will have to take out consecutive Elusive Targets, and each contract must be completed before moving on. In the spring, Freelancer mode will be added, which will bring in roguelike elements. A new map, codenamed “Rocky,” is coming later this year.

In addition to all that information, IO Interactive revealed that Hitman Trilogy Collection will bundle all three games in a digital package on January 20th. The package will release on multiple platforms, including Xbox Game Pass, and more information can be found right here. All in all, it’s looking like fans of the Hitman series, and those that haven’t tried it just yet, should have plenty to get excited about throughout 2022!

Hitman 3 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you check out Hitman 3‘s stream earlier today? What did you think of the announcements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!