Hitman 3 Players On PC Can Now Import Levels From Other Marketplaces

When Hitman 3 came out last month, one of the biggest issues with the PC iteration of the game is that those who had bought the first two installments on marketplaces other than the Epic Games Store weren't able to import the previous levels into the third installment. Developer IO Interactive guaranteed fans that they would have a solution in the near future to rectify this problem, and fortunately, that fix has now finally come about.

IO Interactive posted a new guide onto its website recently which informs PC owners of Hitman 3 how they can import all of the levels from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 into the latest installment. The process is overall a relatively simple one and only takes a couple of steps. Players looking to carry this out for themselves must first have an IOI account which they'll then need to link to the accounts where they own both Hitman 3 and their previous Hitman games. Once they're all linked, you'll then be able to select which pieces of content you're looking to bring over and the process should take place.

IO Interactive stresses in its guide though that the workaround it has come up with can only be carried out one time in total. As such, if you're looking to do this for yourself, you'll need to make sure that you have appropriately claimed all of the specific Hitman content that you might own across all avenues. In addition, it's mentioned that this whole process works much better on desktops compared to mobile devices. Keep that in mind if you're looking to do this on your own end in the near future.

As a whole, it's great to see that IOI was largely very quick to rectify this problem. While it was surely frustrating for those who may have picked up Hitman 3 on launch day, at least all iterations of the game across all platforms can now carry out this import process in one way or another.

If you're interested in picking up Hitman 3 for yourself, the game is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And if you're looking for more of an opinionated take on the title, you can get a look at our review right here.