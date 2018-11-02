It Appears ‘Hitman: Absolution’ and ‘Blood Money’ Are Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Hitman 2 is poised to release later this month via the PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and will mark IO Interactive’s first release since leaving the Square Enix umbrella.

However, it appears that Hitman 2 isn’t the only game starring Agent 47 on the way.

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board, the people who rate your games if you’re in Europe, rated Hitman: Abolustion and Hitman: Blood Money for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Europe back in September, suggesting that the former Hitman titles are coming to the current-gen systems soon.

For those that don’t know: Hitman: Absolution released back in 2012 via the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.

Meanwhile, it has been quite some time since we’ve seen Hitman: Blood Money, which first launched back for the Xbox 360, PS2, Xbox, and PCin 2006.

If you’re a Hitman fan, you’ll know Blood Money in particular has a special place in the heart of many Hitman fans, and has garnered a cult-following as one of the most beloved entries in the series. Upon launch, it received a collective critic score of 82 on Metacritic.

Meanwhile, less loved than Blood Money, Absolution still boasts quite a few fans, and garnered a high 70s to low 80s Metacritic score depending on the platform.

As of right now, IO Interactive hasn’t officially announced anything for the above-two games, so it’s best to reserve a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives. However, that said, a PEGI or ESRB rating is about as official of a leak as you’ll get. In fact, such a leak essentially confirms that the Danish developer is bringing the former Hitman games back via the current systems, but who knows when this will happen.

They may arrive alongside Hitman 2, however, releasing two games to compete with your new release perhaps isn’t the greatest idea. So maybe these re-releases will arrive later this year in December or sometime next year.

All we can do for now is wait and see. And in the meanwhile, we can look forward to Hitman 2, which is poised to release on November 13 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.