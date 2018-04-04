Hitman: Definitive Edition Announced Alongside Newly Revealed Content

It’s official! Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive have reached a publishing deal and we all benefit! The Hitman: Definitive Edition is officially good to go and comes with new content for players to enjoy when it hits shelves this May!

According to a recent press statement we received:

The Hitman: Definitive Edition will feature new in-game disguises for Agent 47 inspired by classic IO Interactive titles – Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas – celebrating the Danish studio’s 20th anniversary, in addition to all previously released content and game updates from the first season of Hitman.

“We’re very excited to be working with IO Interactive, a talented studio with a long-standing legacy creating the iconic Hitman games,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “The passionate, global HITMAN™ community has embraced the recent return of the series, and we’re thrilled to bring the Hitman: Definitive Edition to fans and new players next month.”

“We’re super excited to be working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on Hitman and together releasing the Hitman: Definitive Edition to new players,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO IO Interactive. “Working with a partner like WBIE means that the team at IOI can stay focused on what we’re good at, making games.”

The Hitman: Definitive Edition will include the following content:

IO Interactive’s 20th Anniversary Outfit Bundle – Three new outfits inspired by Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas

– Three new outfits inspired by Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas HITMAN Season One (Main Game) – Seven exotic locations from the first season, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido, along with the ICA Facility

– Seven exotic locations from the first season, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido, along with the ICA Facility HITMAN Game of the Year Edition Content – Four missions from the Patient Zero Campaign, three themed Escalation Contracts that unlock three unique weapons, as well as the Clown Suit, Cowboy Suit and Raven Suit from the recent Game of the Year digital release

– Four missions from the Patient Zero Campaign, three themed Escalation Contracts that unlock three unique weapons, as well as the Clown Suit, Cowboy Suit and Raven Suit from the recent Game of the Year digital release HITMAN Summer Bonus Episode – Featuring ICA bonus missions in Sapienza and Marrakesh

– Featuring ICA bonus missions in Sapienza and Marrakesh HITMAN : Blood Money Requiem Pack – Including the Requiem Suit, Pale Duck Explosive and ICA Chrome Pistol

– Including the Requiem Suit, Pale Duck Explosive and ICA Chrome Pistol All featured Contracts, Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and game updates from HITMAN Season One and the HITMAN Game of the Year Edition

Hitman: Definitive Edition will be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with upgrades for the Pro and X, on May 18th!