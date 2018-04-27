Hitman: Sniper Assassin Rated for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

A new Hitman game may soon be stealth-ing its way to Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The Korean Game Rating Board has rated Hitman: Sniper Assassin for the aforementioned platforms, which follows the Australian rating from earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IO interactive has already confirmed that Agent 47 is hitting the PS4 and Xbox One again in the form of the Hitman: Definitve Edition, which was revealed earlier this month via the Danish developer and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

But if these new ratings are anything to go off of, Agent 47’s assassination calendar is going to get even more busy sometime in the near future. However, as with anything beyond official confirmation, it’s hard to know what these ratings indicate or will manifest into, if anything. Normally, ESRB and PEGI ratings are a full-proof sign of a game’s existence, but the rating boards beyond North America and Europe don’t have the same sterling reputation.

Further, even if Hitman: Sniper Assassin is real, who knows what it will be. A brand-new game and follow up to 2016’s Hitman seems like the sure bet, but perhaps it is something else entirely that can’t be deduced at the moment. Who’s to say.

For those that not caught up to speed: IO Interactive is no longer under the Square Enix umbrella as of last year, nor the Hitman IP, which IO Interactive retained amongst other properties.

As mentioned above, Hitman: Definitive Edition will be published by Warner Bros., but it remains unclear if the colossal publisher will be with the series for subsequent releases, or if it is just signed on for this one. You would assume the former would be the case, but at the moment, that’s all we can do: assume.

One thing is for sure, there’s more Hitman on the horizon, which I personally don’t mind. For awhile, it looked like the series may not survive the generational transition from last-gen to this gen, but that concern looks to be no longer at play, at least for now. It will be interesting to see what Hitman out from underneath Square Enix looks like. If it’s anything like 2016’s Hitman, I’ll be happy.