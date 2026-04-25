Hogwarts Legacy 2 May Be Revealed Very Soon

A new development update out of Avalanche Software has seemingly shed light on the Hogwarts Legacy 2 reveal date, and it looks like the Harry Potter game is going to be revealed very soon. And if the highly-anticipated sequel is going to be revealed soon, then it will be released soon. Of course, Avalanche Software itself has not been teasing anything nor WB Games; however, the former has made two very interesting and telling hires.

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One of these hires is for a new community manager. The last time the Utah-based studio hired a community manager, it was in December 2021. Four months later, in March 2022, Hogwarts Legacy was revealed. And this makes sense, as you don’t need a community manager if there is no community to interact with. Once a game is revealed, this changes. To this end, we have often seen community managers be moved on after a game’s post-launch support ceases, and then return when a reveal is imminent. Meanwhile, it also just recently hired a Video Capture Artist to exclusively work on capturing cinematic gameplay sequences for the purpose of trailers and marketing. This is another position you do not fill until you are about to reveal your game, traditionally at least.

So, if the evidence is mounting that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is going to be revealed soon, this means it’s going to be released soon. After the first game was revealed, it was released almost exactly a year later. As a sequel, it arguably needs a shorter marketing run, so an early 2027 release date seems very plausible at this point. And this all lines up perfectly because we know the game is somehow going to be tied into the upcoming HBO TV show, which itself is set to debut on December 25, 2026. Of course, this is all speculation, but a late winter early spring 2027 release seems not just a possibility, but a likely one.

If Hogwarts Legacy 2 is going to be revealed, there’s reason to think it will be at an event rather than a standalone reveal, given the reveal and marketing of the first game. The question is whether PlayStation has locked down marketing for the game again. If not, it could pop up at Summer Games Fest or Xbox’s summer showcase.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts, or, alternatively, join the various conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.