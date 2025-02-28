A new Hogwarts Legacy 2 update is great news for Harry Potter fans. Following the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy in 2023, Avalanche Software and WB Games are hard at work on a sequel. The sequel has yet to be officially announced, but it has been confirmed by the pair. Previously, there was indication from WB Games leadership that the sequel would be infused with live service elements to further capitalize on the mass appeal the newly minted series is generating. And this hasn’t sat well with fans. So much so that a petition to stop this very thing from happening gained some steam last year. These same fans will be over the moon to read a new report about the sequel though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The. new report comes the way of Jason Schreier, the most prominent and reliable industry insider, and someone who has direct lines into WB Games. According to Schreier, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is not going to be a live service game in any capacity, and any talk about live service elements has always been just about appealing to shareholders and their interests.

Schreier does concede though that there is ambition within WB Games for a live-service Harry Potter game, however, it sounds like the resources to meet this ambition are not currently available. If this changes though, Scheier notes that there are executives within WB Games who envision a Harry Potter game where players play with their friends and get the authentic experience of going to Hogwarts.

It is also worth noting that the journalist does not close the door on any multiplayer or live service elements being in the game, he just shuts the door on Hogwarts Legacy 2 being a live service game full stop. That said, from the way Schreier talks about it, it sounds like the sequel is just going to be more of the first game. And this is all many Harry Potter fans want.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Jason Schreier has proven beyond reliable, everything here is still unofficial and subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. In the meantime, for more Hogwarts Legacy 2 coverage — including all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy 2 speculation — click here.