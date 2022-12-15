Hogwarts Legacy Video Reveals Broomstick Gameplay and Avada Kedavra Curse

Hogwarts Legacy got a massive new video that showcases a half hour of combat, open-world exploration, and the fabled Avada Kedavra killing curse. For those that don't know the "Avada Kedavra" spell is known as the killing curse, because... well it's one and only purpose is to end a life. It's one of the most powerful spells, largely because it can not simply be commanded at will. You have to really mean it, you have to know that you want to take someone's life, and that's why it's also so chilling when it is used by a character like Voldemort who just kills people left and right.

It was previously confirmed that the killing curse would be in Hogwarts Legacy and it seems that your very own witch or wizard will have that psychotic, blood thirsty craving like Voldemort if you so choose. A new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay stream revealed a bunch of new gameplay and even showed off the player using the Avada Kedavra curse on someone in combat, completely draining the enemy of their health. The developers noted that they wanted to ensure the curse's effects were faithfully depicted in the game, even in extreme situations. There will be a bit of a cooldown, so you can't just run around mowing everyone down with the curse. The stream also revealed gameplay of the player exploring the open world by broom and even on the back of a hippogriff mount. If you're interested in Hogwarts Legacy, you can check out the meaty live stream below.

So far, Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games releasing in 2023. However, some fans will have to wait a bit longer than others. Hogwarts Legacy was delayed on Xbox One and PS4 until April 2023 and the Nintendo Switch version won't arrive until July. However, current-gen players will still get to play the game in February.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the games or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.