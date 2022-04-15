Hogwarts Legacy Dev Understands Fans’ Desire to Murder Wizards

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software is very aware fans have a desire to murder people with their wands. Although the Harry Potter books and films are often seen as pure stories for children, they are exceptionally dark. They’re all about a child who witnesses his parents get murdered in front of him by a corrupted wizard and get sent to live with his abusive relatives. Eventually, he is sent to a school for wizards where he is repeatedly roped into violent events that eventually result in him helping lead an army to fight back against the aforementioned corrupted wizard. Basically, there is a lot of murder in these children’s books! Fans are hoping to have that kind of power in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

In a new tweet, the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter acknowledged that fans want to cast an “unforgivable curse”. This is likely referencing the Avada Kedavra spell, which is also known as the killing curse. Unlike many other spells in the Wizarding World which just maim or have some other generally non-lethal effect, the killing curse immediately kills its target. With Hogwarts Legacy advertising itself as an RPG where you can be bad or good, it makes sense for the developer to include the spell that is closely associated with darkness. Whether or not Avada Kedavra would be able to used freely and a player could just kill every enemy they encounter remains to be seen. It’s possible it could be limited to key story moments or a limited power so players don’t leave a huge trail of bodies behind them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We get it, you all really want to cast an unforgivable curse. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/UAzQlmhbN4 — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 14, 2022

The spell is already confirmed for the game, as the recent Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer showed the protagonist using it in combat. The game is expected to have quite a lot of freedom afforded to the player and looks like a dream game for Harry Potter fans. Only time will tell if it lives up to the high bar fans have set for it.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch this holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you want to use the killing curse in Hogwarts Legacy? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.