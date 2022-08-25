Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition Is Up for Pre-Order

Following a trailer reveal at Gamescom 2022 this week, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software have opened up pre-orders for the highly anticipated open Wizarding World RPG Hogwarts Legacy in standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition flavors. The game is slated to arrive on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works but won't be arriving until a later date.

Details about your Hogwarts Legacy pre-order options can be found below. Needless to say, Harry Potter superfans will be interested in all of the goodies contained inside the Collector's Edition, but at $289.99 – $299.99 many will need to work on a spell to make their pockets deeper in order to obtain it. Still, you'll want to reserve a copy while you have a chance because stock will likely go in and out for the foreseeable future. Additional retailers will be added to the list below as they become available. Stay tuned.

Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition ($289.99) – Pre-order at GameStop: Includes the full game, SteelBook case, floating wand with book base, Collector's Edition box, Dark Arts Pack: Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena, and 72 hours early access. An unboxing of the set is available in the video above.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition ($79.99) – Pre-order at GameStop: Includes the full game, Dark Arts Pack: Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena.

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition ($60 – $70). Best Buy is currently offering a $10 gift card with Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders. They are also offering bundles that include a Harry Potter wand pen and bookmark. You can reserve the game here on Amazon and here at GameStop as well. Look for the Collector's Edition to turn up via the Best Buy and Amazon links soon.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."