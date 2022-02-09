Hogwarts Legacy Rumor Leaks Major Details

A new Hogwarts Legacy rumor has surfaced online, shedding some major details on the game, including details on its gameplay, its big open-world, and its story. The upcoming Harry Potter game was announced back in 2020, yet, we know next to nothing about the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. And we still don’t have any official details, but according to scuttlebutt, this will change soon. Before it does, we have new unofficial details, courtesy of YouTuber Retro Raconteur.

According to Retro Raconteur, the team working on the game is drawing inspiration from three games in particular when it comes to design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II. To this end, the game is apparently putting a lot of emphasis on exploration.

To pair with this emphasis on exploration is a big open-world complete with multiple regions, multiple towns filled with NPCs with unique behaviors and dialogue, and dungeons. In fact, it sounds like dungeons play a big role in the game, with an entire team dedicated to their design. It also sounds like clearing out enemy camps Far Cry style also plays a big role in the game.

Adding to this, the YouTuber — citing two different sources — relays word of day and night cycles and some type of relationships system complete with their own storylines.

Of course, everything above — both in text and in the video — should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only does the source in question not have a track record to bolster these claims, but it’s also simply all unofficial information that is subject to change.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled to release sometime this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it, click here.

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s,” reads an official description of the game. “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”