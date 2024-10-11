Hogwarts Legacy Leak Reveals 10-15 Hours of DLC Content Coming to the Game

A new report claims Avalanche Software — the developer behind Hogwarts Legacy — is planing to add 10-15 hours of new content to the game with a Hogwarts Legacy: Definitive Edition release. Meanwhile, those that already own the Harry Potter game will be able to purchase this new content as a standalone DLC. The report does not concretely claim how much this DLC will cost, but suggests it will be in the range of $20 to $30.

Unfortunately, the new report doesn’t divulge much about this new content, but notes it includes new story quests, new side quests, new activities, and new outfits. For those that haven’t played Hogwarts Legacy yet, the game is about 25 to 45 hours long. The bottom of this range is based on those who mainline the game, while the top of this range includes side content. Meanwhile, a full completionist playthrough — which is to say to see everything the game has to offer — is about 70 hours long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the new DLC content is about 10-15 hours that is about 25 percent of the base game. In other words, this is set to be meaty addition to the game already brimming with content for Harry Potter fans.

The last thing noted by the report is the release date, which is apparently not locked in. The report suggests a 2025 release date is possible, but this is not definitively claimed. If it is going to release in 2025 though, then that should mean a reveal is imminent.

As for the source of this information, it is Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. This is one of the best sources in the industry. That said, the intel should still be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither developer Avalanche Software nor publisher WB Games has commented on this report and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage — including all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy news, all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy rumors, and all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy leaks — click here.