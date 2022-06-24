Hogwarts DLC Leak Reveals Harry Potter Fans Can Play the Game Early

DLC for Hogwarts Legacy -- the 2022-bound Harry Potter game -- has leaked ahead of the game's release, but it's nothing too juicy or interesting. However, it does reveal that there will be early access to the game. The leak itself comes the way of Reddit and courtesy of a user who found some very interesting files while digging through the code of the game's official website. Hidden within the files of the website are the following strings: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Steel Case, Floating Ancient Magic Wand With Box, Kelpie Robe, and 72 Hours Early Access to the game. As you can see, some of this appears to be DLC, while other bits confirm some type of collector's edition of sorts. The Reddit user adds there are some separate references of "Digital Only" and "Digital Deluxe Only." These are presumably related to the tidbits above, but it's unclear how it all divides up between the two.

Hogwarts Legacy still doesn't have a release date, and for what it's worth, we've heard the game is far from a 2022 lock. Whatever the case, because we don't have a release date, we don't know when those who trigger the 72-hour early access period will be able to play the game. And it's also unclear how Harry Potter fans will be able to activate this, but it's likely by buying a certain edition of the game or by pre-ordering.

For now, though, take everything here with a grain of salt. While these files do exist on the game's website, they could very well represent old plans or plans that could change before they are revealed.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's currently scheduled to release sometime this year.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."