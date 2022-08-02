Hogwarts Legacy Update Gives Harry Potter Fans Hope

A new Hogwarts Legacy update has given Harry Potter fans hope that some good news and a release date announcement are right around the corner. And this may seem obvious considering the game is still officially slated to release sometime this year, which means Avalanche Software is going to need to provide an update sooner rather than later, however, there's plenty of speculation that it's actually not coming out this year, but going to be delayed to 2023.

Last month, the game's Collector's Edition leaked online alongside word of some DLC, word of an early access period, and more. Fast-forward a bit, and now GameStop is sending out emails advertising a Collector's Edition. It doesn't preview the contents of this special edition of the game but clearly, it's expecting orders for it soon.

Now, this could be the product of an error. However, it seems unlikely. It could also be the product of GameStop trying to get ahead of other retailers after seeing the aforementioned leak. This is a little bit more likely. And of course, this could be a genuine instance of a false start, which seems like the most likely possibility.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."